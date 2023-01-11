Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Eddie Murphy makes Will Smith slap joke at Golden Globes

“One, pay your taxes. Two, mind your business. Three, keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out your f***ing mouth!”

Tom Murray
Wednesday 11 January 2023 04:52
Comments
Watch: Eddie Murphy cracks joke about Will Smith Oscars slap

Eddie Murphy had some simple advice for young creatives making their way in the film industry.

The comedic actor accepted a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes on Tuesday (10 January).

“I want to let you know that there is a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity, longevity... Just do these three things,” Murphy told the audience.

“One, pay your taxes. Two, mind your business. Three, keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out your f***ing mouth!”

Murphy’s final piece of advice was a quip about the controversial 2022 Oscars moment that saw Smith slap presenter Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Recommended

Since the incident, Smith, who was condemned for his actions, apologised and resigned as a member of the Academy.

Eddie Murphy (left) and Will Smith

(Getty Images)

Smith recently made his first late-night talk show appearance since the Oscars fiasco, telling The Daily Show with Trevor Noah’s host that he was “going through something that night”.

He attributed his actions to “bottled rage”.

Elsewhere in the ceremony, host Jerrod Carmichael drew gasps from the crowd with a Scientology remark about Tom Cruise, while Colin Farrell and Michelle Yeoh both refused to be played off stage by the ceremony’s producers after winning awards.

Recommended

Viewers were also left wondering whether Elvis star Austin Butler’s voice was his own, or whether he was performing his acceptance speech in character as Elvis Presley.

Find the full list of winners at the Golden Globes here, and all the updates from the event, as they happened, here.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in