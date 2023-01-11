Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Eddie Murphy had some simple advice for young creatives making their way in the film industry.

The comedic actor accepted a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes on Tuesday (10 January).

“I want to let you know that there is a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity, longevity... Just do these three things,” Murphy told the audience.

“One, pay your taxes. Two, mind your business. Three, keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out your f***ing mouth!”

Murphy’s final piece of advice was a quip about the controversial 2022 Oscars moment that saw Smith slap presenter Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Since the incident, Smith, who was condemned for his actions, apologised and resigned as a member of the Academy.

Eddie Murphy (left) and Will Smith (Getty Images)

Smith recently made his first late-night talk show appearance since the Oscars fiasco, telling The Daily Show with Trevor Noah’s host that he was “going through something that night”.

He attributed his actions to “bottled rage”.

Elsewhere in the ceremony, host Jerrod Carmichael drew gasps from the crowd with a Scientology remark about Tom Cruise, while Colin Farrell and Michelle Yeoh both refused to be played off stage by the ceremony’s producers after winning awards.

Viewers were also left wondering whether Elvis star Austin Butler’s voice was his own, or whether he was performing his acceptance speech in character as Elvis Presley.

Find the full list of winners at the Golden Globes here, and all the updates from the event, as they happened, here.