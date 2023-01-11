Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Awards season is in full gear with the arrival of the Golden Globes.

After a year off the air following a boycott from several high-profile celebrities, including Tom Cruise, the event has returned, and will be attended once again by many of its nominees.

The event honours the best in film and television, and this year’s nominations will see Top Gun: Maverick and Everything Everywhere All at Once and Elvis battlingThe Banshees of Inisherin and The Fabelmans for the top prizes.

Television wise, drama series House of the Dragon, Black Bird and the final season of Better Call Saul will face of alongside comedy shows Abbott Elementary and Hacks. Meanwhile, in the limited series category, The White Lotus is expected to reign supreme.

Find live updates from the ceremony here.

The Independent will list the winners below as they’re announced live.

Movies

Best Picture – Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

TÁR

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Picture – Musical/Comedy

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Actress– Motion Picture, Drama

Cate Blanchett – TÁR WINNER

Olivia Colman – Empire of Light

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Best Actor– Motion Picture, Drama

Austin Butler – Elvis WINNER

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Hugh Jackman – The Son

Bill Nighy – Living

Jeremy Pope – The Inspection

Austin Butler in ‘Elvis’ (Warner Bros Pictures)

Best Actress – Motion Picture, Musical/Comedy

Lesley Manville – Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie – Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Menu

Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once WINNER

Best Actor – Motion Picture, Musical/Comedy

Diego Calva – Babylon

Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver – White Noise

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin WINNER

Ralph Fiennes – The Menu

Michelle Yeoh in ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ (A24)

Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever WINNER

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan – She Said

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt – Babylon

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once WINNER

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

Dolly De Leon in ‘Triangle of Sadness’ (Neon)

Best Director – Motion Picture

James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Schienert, Daniel Kwan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann – Elvis

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans WINNER

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Todd Field – TÁR

Daniel Schienert, Daniel Kwan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin WINNER

Sarah Polley – Women Talking

Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ director James Cameron (Getty Images)

Best Picture – Animated

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio WINNER

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best Picture – Non-English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front – Germany

Argentina, 1985 – Argentina WINNER

Close – Netherlands, France, Belgium

Decision to Leave – South Korea

RRR – India

German film ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ (Netflix)

Best Score – Motion Picture

Carter Burwell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinochhio

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz – Babylon WINNER

John Williams – The Fabelmans

Best Song – Motion Picture

“Carolina” – Where the Crawdads Sing

“Ciao Papa” – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

“Hold My Hand” – Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift Me Up” – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“Naatu Naatu” – RRR WINNER

Angela Bassett in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ (Marvel Studios)

TV

Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Best Musical/Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Adam Scott in ‘Severance' (Apple TV Plus)

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture

Black Bird

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus WINNER

Best Actress – Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture

Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna

Lily James – Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts – Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout WINNER

Amanda Seyfried in ‘The Dropout’ (Hulu)

Best Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture

Taron Egerton – Black Bird

Colin Firth – The Staircase

Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story WINNER

Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy

Best Television Actress – Drama Series

Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon

Laura Linney – Ozark

Imelda Staunton – The Crown

Hilary Swank – Alaska Daily

Zendaya – Euphoria WINNER

Evan Peters in Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer series, ‘Monster’ (Netflix)

Best Television Actor – Drama Series

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man

Kevin Costner – Yellowstone

Diego Luna – Andor

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Adam Scott – Severance

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary WINNER

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Jean Smart – Hacks

Bob Odenkirk in the final season of ‘Better Call Saul' (Netflix)

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Bill Hader – Barry

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear WINNER

Best Supporting Actress – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus WINNER

Claire Danes – Fleishman is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones – Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash – Dahmer– Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge in ‘The White Lotus’ second season (HBO)

Best Supporting Actor – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture

F Murray Abraham – The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird WINNER

Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy

Best Supporting Actress – Television Series

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Julia Garner – Ozark WINNER

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph in ‘Abbott Elementary’ (ABC)

Best Supporting Actor – Television Series

John Lithgow – The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce – The Crown

John Turturro – Severance

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary WINNER

Henry Winkler – Barry