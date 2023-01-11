Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1673402992

Golden Globes 2023 - live: Ke Huy Quan gives emotional speech after EEAAO win

Stars are no longer boycotting the once-controversial event as they arrive at Golden Globes 2023

Jacob Stolworthy,Inga Parkel,Tom Murray
Wednesday 11 January 2023 02:09
Comments
Golden Globes 2023: Stars walk the red carpet

The Golden Globes are back, one year after Hollywood boycotted the ceremony following a diversity scandal.

Awards body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), was accused in a Los Angeles Times exposé of a lack of diversity in its voting membership – at the time, it did not have a single Black member – as well as “ethical lapses” in its business conduct.

For 2023, the HFPA has expanded its membership and enforced what has been described as a strict code of conduct among voters, which has led to the approval of many celebrities, who have decided to attend the next ceremony.

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael is hosting the event, which once again is being shown on NBC. Nominees, including Austin Butler, Colin Farrell and Jamie Lee Curtis, are in attendance, with films Elvis, The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All At Once all vying for the top prize.

Leading the nominations for TV shows are Abbott Elementary, Only Murders in the Building and The Crown.

The Golden Globes broadcasts live in the US at 8pm on NBC on Tuesday 10 January, and at 1am GMT in the UK on Peacock via Sky and NOW on Wednesday 11 January.

Follow along with all the live updates from the ceremony below

1673402979

Michelle Yeoh is truly in her renaissance

Finally, the world has come to realise that it’s Michelle Yeoh’s world and we’re all just living in it.

The longtime actor, whose career has spanned decades, is finally receiving the praise she’s deserved.

Yeoh secured Best Actress – Motion Picture, Musical/Comedy for her kickass portrayal of Evelyn Wang. Now, she and co-star Ke Huy Quan are twinning winners.

Michelle Yeoh in ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’

(A24)
Inga Parkel11 January 2023 02:09
1673402730

Thank God for Colin Farrell

Colin Farrell’s fearless performance as naive Pádraic in the dark comedy The Banshees of Inisherin has earned him a much well-deserved win for Best Actor – Motion Picture, Musical/Comedy.

Film Awards Season

Inga Parkel11 January 2023 02:05
1673402121

Quinta Brunson continues the ‘Black girl magic'

After being snubbed at the 2022 Emmys for her starring role as bighearted school teacher Janine Teagues in Abbott Elementary, Quinta Brunson has finally been recognised tonight for Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series.

Quinta Brunson

(AP)
Inga Parkel11 January 2023 01:55
1673401903

Jeremy Allen White lands his first Golden Globe

It was stiff competition for this year’s Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series, but The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White pulled out the win in the end.

White stars as troubled chef Carmen in the true-to-life anxiety-provoking service industry series.

Jeremy Allen White as Carmen Berzatto in FX’s ‘The Bear'

(YouTube/FX Networks)
Inga Parkel11 January 2023 01:51
1673401519

Foreign language film RRR wins Best Song

RRR secured its first win, Best Song – Motion Picture, of the night with its featured song “Naatu Naatu”.

The Indian action film is also up for Best ForeigBest Picture – Non-English Language.

Awards Season

Inga Parkel11 January 2023 01:45
1673401139

Now is the time to go listen to Babylon’s music score

Film composer Justin Hurwitz has won his fourth Golden Globe in the Best Score – Motion Picture category for his music in Damien Chazelle’s ritzy Babylon.

RESEÑA-BABYLON

(AP)
Inga Parkel11 January 2023 01:38
1673401002

Jessica Chastain upholds Covid precaution on red carpet

Although Covid precautions have loosened, Jessica Chastain isn’t taking any chances. Tonight, she showed up to the event wearing a silver sequined mesh face mask.

Jessica Chastain

(Getty Images)

Fans praise Jessica Chastain for matching face mask to silver gown at Golden Globes: ‘Adorable’

The actor was nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in ‘George & Tammy’

Inga Parkel11 January 2023 01:36
1673400755

Tyler James Williams first-time Golden Globe winner

Congratulations to Tyler James Williams for his first nomination-turned-first win for his bashful Gregory Eddie on Abbott Elementary.

Do I smell a possible sweep for the iconic sitcom?

Tyler James Williams

(Invision)
Inga Parkel11 January 2023 01:32
1673400497

Jerrod Carmichael apologises to Jennifer Coolidge on behalf of ‘all the gays’

Introducing electric presenter Jennifer Coolidge to stage, Jerrod Carmichael jokingly apologised on behalf of “all the gays” for her White Lotus character’s unfortunate demise.

Coolidge later referenced her ditsy Tanya’s second-season death, which came after she accidentally fell overboard.

Jennifer Coolidge in ‘The White Lotus’ second season

(HBO)
Inga Parkel11 January 2023 01:28
1673399849

Angela Bassett is two for two

Angela Bassett officially has a perfect Golden Globe score. She won Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, marking her second win for her second nomination.

She reflected on her first win back in 1994 for her breathtaking performance alongside Tina Turner in What's Love Got to Do with It.

Angela Bassett in ‘Wakanda Forever’

(© 2022 MARVEL.)

Marvel fans celebrate as Angela Bassett manages something no MCU actor has at Golden Globes

‘We showed the world what Black unity, leadership and love looks like,’ said the ‘Black Panther’ star

Inga Parkel11 January 2023 01:17

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in