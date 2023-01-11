Golden Globes 2023 - live: Ke Huy Quan gives emotional speech after EEAAO win
Stars are no longer boycotting the once-controversial event as they arrive at Golden Globes 2023
The Golden Globes are back, one year after Hollywood boycotted the ceremony following a diversity scandal.
Awards body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), was accused in a Los Angeles Times exposé of a lack of diversity in its voting membership – at the time, it did not have a single Black member – as well as “ethical lapses” in its business conduct.
For 2023, the HFPA has expanded its membership and enforced what has been described as a strict code of conduct among voters, which has led to the approval of many celebrities, who have decided to attend the next ceremony.
Comedian Jerrod Carmichael is hosting the event, which once again is being shown on NBC. Nominees, including Austin Butler, Colin Farrell and Jamie Lee Curtis, are in attendance, with films Elvis, The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All At Once all vying for the top prize.
Leading the nominations for TV shows are Abbott Elementary, Only Murders in the Building and The Crown.
The Golden Globes broadcasts live in the US at 8pm on NBC on Tuesday 10 January, and at 1am GMT in the UK on Peacock via Sky and NOW on Wednesday 11 January.
Michelle Yeoh is truly in her renaissance
Finally, the world has come to realise that it’s Michelle Yeoh’s world and we’re all just living in it.
The longtime actor, whose career has spanned decades, is finally receiving the praise she’s deserved.
Yeoh secured Best Actress – Motion Picture, Musical/Comedy for her kickass portrayal of Evelyn Wang. Now, she and co-star Ke Huy Quan are twinning winners.
Thank God for Colin Farrell
Colin Farrell’s fearless performance as naive Pádraic in the dark comedy The Banshees of Inisherin has earned him a much well-deserved win for Best Actor – Motion Picture, Musical/Comedy.
Quinta Brunson continues the ‘Black girl magic'
After being snubbed at the 2022 Emmys for her starring role as bighearted school teacher Janine Teagues in Abbott Elementary, Quinta Brunson has finally been recognised tonight for Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series.
Jeremy Allen White lands his first Golden Globe
It was stiff competition for this year’s Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series, but The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White pulled out the win in the end.
White stars as troubled chef Carmen in the true-to-life anxiety-provoking service industry series.
Foreign language film RRR wins Best Song
RRR secured its first win, Best Song – Motion Picture, of the night with its featured song “Naatu Naatu”.
The Indian action film is also up for Best ForeigBest Picture – Non-English Language.
Now is the time to go listen to Babylon’s music score
Film composer Justin Hurwitz has won his fourth Golden Globe in the Best Score – Motion Picture category for his music in Damien Chazelle’s ritzy Babylon.
Jessica Chastain upholds Covid precaution on red carpet
Although Covid precautions have loosened, Jessica Chastain isn’t taking any chances. Tonight, she showed up to the event wearing a silver sequined mesh face mask.
The actor was nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in ‘George & Tammy’
Tyler James Williams first-time Golden Globe winner
Congratulations to Tyler James Williams for his first nomination-turned-first win for his bashful Gregory Eddie on Abbott Elementary.
Do I smell a possible sweep for the iconic sitcom?
Jerrod Carmichael apologises to Jennifer Coolidge on behalf of ‘all the gays’
Introducing electric presenter Jennifer Coolidge to stage, Jerrod Carmichael jokingly apologised on behalf of “all the gays” for her White Lotus character’s unfortunate demise.
Coolidge later referenced her ditsy Tanya’s second-season death, which came after she accidentally fell overboard.
Angela Bassett is two for two
Angela Bassett officially has a perfect Golden Globe score. She won Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, marking her second win for her second nomination.
She reflected on her first win back in 1994 for her breathtaking performance alongside Tina Turner in What's Love Got to Do with It.
‘We showed the world what Black unity, leadership and love looks like,’ said the ‘Black Panther’ star
