Golden Globes nominations 2023: See the full list
Angela Bassett, Austin Butler and Michelle Yeoh are among nominees for forthcoming ceremony
The nominations for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards have been announced.
The 2022 Awards were not broadcast on television after allegations were launched against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group of journalists who vote on the awards.
HFPA was criticised for its lack of diversity, leading to Netflix, Amazon Studios and WarnerMedia announcing that they would boycott the HFPA until they made a meaningful change. The 2022 ceremony was held privately and there was no red carpet.
NBC stated that HFPA would need to take “time and work” to implement the changes. However, they said at the time: “Assuming the organisation executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”
The awards will be televised on NBC on Tuesday 10 January with comedian Jerrod Carmichael taking on the role of host.
Some of the most nominated projects include Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Fabelmans.
You can see the full list of nominations below...
Best Picture – Drama
Avatar: The Way of the Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans
TÁR
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Picture – Musical/Comedy
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
Best Actress– Motion Picture, Drama
Cate Blanchett – TÁR
Olivia Colman – Empire of Light
Viola Davis – The Woman King
Ana de Armas – Blonde
Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
Best Actor– Motion Picture, Drama
Austin Butler – Elvis
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Hugh Jackman – The Son
Bill Nighy – Living
Jeremy Pope – The Inspection
Best Actress – Motion Picture, Musical/Comedy
Lesley Manville – Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie – Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy – The Menu
Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Actor – Motion Picture, Musical/Comedy
Diego Calva – Babylon
Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver – White Noise
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes – The Menu
Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan – She Said
Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt – Babylon
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
Best Director – Motion Picture
James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Schienert, Daniel Kwan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Todd Field – TÁR
Daniel Schienert, Daniel Kwan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley – Women Talking
Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Best Picture – Animated
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinochhio
Inu-Oh
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Best Picture – Non-English Language
All Quiet on the Western Front – Germany
Argentina, 1985 – Argentina
Close – Netherlands, France, Belgium
Decision to Leave – South Korea
RRR – India
Best Score – Motion Picture
Carter Burwell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinochhio
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz – Babylon
John Williams – The Fabelmans
Best Song – Motion Picture
“Carolina” – Where the Crawdads Sing
“Ciao Papa” – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
“Hold My Hand” – Top Gun: Maverick
“Lift Me Up” – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
“Naatu Naatu” – RRR
Best Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of Dragon
Ozark
Severance
Best Musical/Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture
Black Bird
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
The Dropout
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
Best Actress – Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture
Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy
Julia Garner – Inventing Anna
Lily James – Pam & Tommy
Julia Roberts – Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
Best Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture
Taron Egerton – Black Bird
Colin Firth – The Staircase
Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy
Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon
Laura Linney – Ozark
Imelda Staunton – The Crown
Hilary Swank – Alaska Daily
Zendaya – Euphoria
Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
Kevin Costner – Yellowstone
Diego Luna – Andor
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Adam Scott – Severance
Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
Jean Smart – Hacks
Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Donald Glover – Atlanta
Bill Hader – Barry
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Best Supporting Actress – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones – Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash – Dahmer– Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus
Best Supporting Actor – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture
F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird
Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy
Best Supporting Actress – Television Series
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Julia Garner – Ozark
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Best Supporting Actor – Television Series
John Lithgow – The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce – The Crown
John Turturro – Severance
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler – Barry
