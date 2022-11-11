Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Some viewers of The Crown are struggling with the new season because of Harry Potter.

The Netflix show has returned for a fifth run, which will serve as its penultimate, and the new episodes will chart royal family events that occurred in the 1990s.

A new cast is in place for the final two seasons to reflect the passing of time, but one newcomer is distracting viewers in a big way.

Imelda Staunton replaces Claire Foy and Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II in the new season – and while she’s impressing many, there are a contingent of people who cannot help but be reminded of the character she played in Harry Potter.

Staunton appeared in 2006 film Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix as the villainous Dolores Umbridge, a sadistic Defence Against the Dark Arts teacher who makes life hell for Potter (Daniel Radcliffe).

The memory of Umbridge is too much for some fans, who have expressed their inability to see past Umbridge while watching The Crown.

“I love Imelda Staunton & she’s cast well as the next queen in The Crown, but sadly I still only hear Umbridge from Harry Potter when she speaks!” one person wrote.

Another viewer added: “Imelda Staunton is giving real Dolores Umbridge vibes in the queen wig,” while one said they “can’t stop thinking about Dolores Umbridge” when they watch Staunton’s scenes.

Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II or Dolores Umbridge? (Netflix)

“It’s all I see!” another viewer lamented.

Find more reactions below.

Similarly, some people are struggling with the new season as they’re concerned about “fancying” John Major, who is played by Jonny Lee Miller.

Meanwhile, the show’s fans were overjoyed to see the return of an “irreplaceable” original star in the brand new season, while others highlighted an “emotional” scene involving Princess Diana, and her young sons, Princes William and Harry.

The Crown season five is available to stream on Netflix now.

Find The Independent’s review here, and updates from the new batch of episodes here.