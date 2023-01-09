Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Golden Globes is right around the corner, returning to screens this month.

While NBC refused to televise the 2022 ceremony following allegations against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (the group of journalists who vote on the awards), the network has agreed to bring it back on air for its 80th awards ceremony.

This year’s awards show will be hosted by stand-up comedian Jerrod Carmichael.

On Tuesday 10 January, beginning at 8pm EST on NBC and Peacock, audiences will be able to watch as the biggest stars in film and American TV are honoured for their 2022 work.

Among the films vying for the top prizes at the 2023 Golden Globes are Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Fabelmans and The Banshees of Inisherin.

Leading the nominations for TV shows are Abbott Elementary, Only Murders in the Building and The Crown.

Find the full list of Golden Globes nominations here.

Jerrod Carmichael (2022 NBCUniversal Media, LLC)

Following a February 2021 investigation carried out by The Los Angeles Times, which revealed ethical lapses and a tremendous lack of diversity within the HPFA, production studios and PR firms threatened to boycott the awards show.

Despite the association’s public declaration to reform its 87-member group, their longtime broadcast partner NBC announced in May 2021 that they would not be airing the 2022 Golden Globes because “change of this magnitude takes time and work”.

Celebrities expected to attend the upcoming ceremony, include Austin Butler (Elvis), Ana de Armas (Blonde), Everything Everywhere All At Once stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Michelle Yeoh, and Anya Taylor-Joy (The Menu).

However, Brendan Fraser has already said he will not be in attendance even if he wins Best Actor in a Motion Drama, Picture for his leading role in The Whale.

The 2023 Golden Globes will broadcast live Tuesday 10 January from 8pm to 10pm EST on NBC and Peacock.