Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael used his opening monologue to address the elephant in the room – the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s diversity controversy.

The awards show was on hiatus last year after a Los Angeles Times exposé revealed that its awarding body did not have a single Black member, as well as “ethical lapses” in its business conduct.

Kicking off the show ON Tuesday (10 January), comedian Carmichael began by saying: “I’ll tell you why I’m here. I’m here because I’m Black.”

The host continued: “I won’t say the HFPA is racist but, they didn’t have a single Black member until George Floyd died – do with that information what you will.”

Carmichael went on to describe the process of being offered the hosting gig and feeling conflicted as to whether to accept.

“One minute you’re making mint tea at home, the next you’re invited to be the Black face of an embattled white organisation,” he told the crowd of celebrities.

Jerrod Carmichael at the 2023 Golden Globes (NBC)

Carmichael said he called his friend who, for the sake of the monologue, represented “all Black people”. She immediately asked him how much he was going to be paid, which he revealed was $500,000 (£412,000).

After hearing the sum, his friend apparently told him to “take the white peoples’ money”.

Carmichael concluded by saying he refused to meet with HFPA president Helen Hoehne ahead of hosting: “I took this job with the assumption they hadn’t changed at all.”

He said he decided to take the job for the money and to honour the film and TV industry.

Find live updates from the Golden Globes here and the updated list of winners as they’re announced here.