Golden Globes - live: Stars arrive on red carpet ahead of 2023 ceremony in LA
Stars are no longer boycotting the once-controversial event as they arrive at Golden Globes 2023
The Golden Globes are back, one year after Hollywood boycotted the ceremony following a diversity scandal.
Awards body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), was accused in a Los Angeles Times exposé of a lack of diversity in its voting membership – at the time, it did not have a single Black member – as well as “ethical lapses” in its business conduct.
For 2023, the HFPA has expanded its membership and enforced what has been described as a strict code of conduct among voters, which has led to the approval of many celebrities, who have decided to attend the next ceremony.
Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host the event, which once again will be shown on NBC. Nominees, including Austin Butler, Colin Farrell and Jamie Lee Curtis, will be in attendance, with films Elvis, The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All At Once all vying for the top prize.
Leading the nominations for TV shows are Abbott Elementary, Only Murders in the Building and The Crown.
The Golden Globes broadcast live in the US at 8pm on NBC on Tuesday 10 January, and at 1am GMT in the UK on Peacock via Sky and NOW on Wednesday 11 January.
Golden Globes goodies
It’s widely known that no party is complete without a goodie bag, even the Golden Globes.
Each year, not only do attendees get a three-course meal, but they also get a gift bag to take home. (I would hope they get a doggie bag as well!)
All nominees at the 80th annual awards ceremony will receive a gift bag.
James Cameron is over streaming services
Iconic Avatar director James Cameron has had “enough” of streaming services.
During a pre-Golden Globe red carpet interview, Cameron expressed his annoyance with Netflix and co.
His The Way of Water sequel is the latest box office smash, having earned $1.731bn (£1.424bn) in the first three weeks since its cinema release.
“As a society, we need to go the cinema,” director said.
Gleeson Sr and Gleeson Jr
Brendan Gleeson and his son, Domhnall Gleeson, are a select few in the exclusive Hollywood family club.
Gleeson Sr, 67, is in the running for Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture for starring as the stoic Colm in The Banshees of Inisherin.
While Gleeson Jr, 39, is vying for Best Supporting Actor – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture in The Patient.
Stars grace the red carpet
We’re about a little over an hour out from the ceremony’s 8pm EST commencement.
So, before then, enjoy clips of stars working the red carpet!
Can Jamie Lee Curtis keep it in the family?
Fun fact, 61 years ago, Jamie Lee Curtis’s mother Janet Leigh won Best Supporting Actress for her role in Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho.
Curtis is nominated tonight in the same category for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once.
So, tonight Curtis could be a legacy Golden Globe winner!
Stars are trickling in
It’s officially begun! The stars are already arriving on the Red Carpet, with Laverne Cox among the first to debut her gorgeous blue number.
All the red carpet looks at the Golden Globes
RRR team all dapper
The team and cast of RRR are prepared to slay the red carpet – and hopefully the stage!
RRR is the first Indian picture in over two decades to receive an award nod for Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language.
It goes head-to-head with All Quiet on the Western Front (German), Close (French), Argentina, 1985 (Spanish) and Decision to Leave (Korean).
Which stars are looking forward to tonight’s event?
The Golden Globes marks 2023’s first major awards show, and it’s clear celebrities are excited to see the fruits of their labour fight for recognition.
Everything Everywhere All At Once star Jamie Lee Curtis is among the first, that I’ve seen, to document the behind-the-scenes of tonight’s show.
Could Abbott Elementary have a clean sweep?
ABC’s groundbreaking comedy Abbott Elementary, written by and starring Quinta Brunson, made history at the 2022 Emmys with its multiple victories.
It’ll be interesting to see if the award-winning series, which revived the mockumentary format to humorously shed light on the plight of underfunded US schools, can continue its winning streak.
The series finally provided the real American heroes with some well-earned appreciation
Will Ozark pull out the stops tonight?
This marks Ozark’s last chance to receive Golden Globe recognition, as its fourth and final series aired in April 2022.
It’s been previously nominated at the 2021 awards show but was overtaken by The Crown. Given a second chance tonight, will it succeed?
The Independent’s Patrick Smith spoke with the drama’s two-time Golden Globe nominee Laura Linney about her thoughts on the final season.
The stage and screen star also talks about falling in love, ‘Love Actually’, and why suppressing the LGBT+ community does a disservice to everyone
