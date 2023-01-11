Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Indiana Jones child star Ke Huy Quan thanked Steven Spielberg after winning a Golden Globe 39 years after his Temple of Doom role.

The actor got emotional after taking home Best Supporting Actor for his role in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

While on stage, the actor addressed Steven Spielberg, who directed him in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, which was filmed in 1983 when he was just 12 years old.

Quan, who played Short Round in the film alongside Harrison Ford and Kate Capshaw, addressed Spielberg, who was in the audience having been nominated for his new film The Fabelmans.

The actor spoke about how he struggled to find his place in Hollywood after the haze surrounding his role ascended.

“I felt so very lucky to have been chosen, but as I grew older, I started to wonder if that was it... if that was just luck,” Quan said.

“For so many years, I was afraid I had nothing more to offer. That no matter what I did, I would never surpass what I achieved as a kid.”

Quan, referencing Everything Everywhere All At Once directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, added: “Thankfully, more than 30 years later, two guys thought of me. They remembered that kid and they gave me an opportunity to try again.”

Quan’s win saw him become the first Vietnam-born actor to win in the Supporting Actor category, and the second actor of Asian descent to win after Haing S Ngor took home the trophy for The Killing Fields in 1984 – the same year Quan starred in Temple of Doom.

Ke Huy Quan won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor (Getty Images)

The Golden Globes returned after a year off air, which occurred following an exposé of its lack of diversity.

However, celebrities clearly believe that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s behind-the-scenes shake-up is enough for the ceremony to be reputable once again, and showed up in their droves.

Leading the pack of nominees was Martin McDonagh’s film The Banshees of Inisherin and, in the TV categories, sitcom Abbott Elementary.

Find live updates from the Golden Globes here and the updated list of winners as they’re announced here.