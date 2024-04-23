Eddie Murphy movie set struck by injuries to several crew members

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Several crew members have been injured while rehearsing for an action sequence in the forthcoming Eddie Murphy movie The Pickup.

The film, from Amazon Studios, is currently shooting in Georgia.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Amazon said: “Unfortunately, the sequence did not go as planned and several members of the crew were injured as a result.”

According to reports by The Associated Press, a truck “locked up” and crashed unexpectedly into a car.

Two people were hospitalized and the injuries ranged from bruises to broken bones.

Murphy stars in the film alongside Keke Palmer and Pete Davidson, but none of the main cast were reportedly on set at the time of the accident.

Eddie Murphy attends the premiere of ‘Candy Cane Lane’ in November 2023 ( Getty Images )

Amazon’s spokesperson said the studio is still seeking to gather further information. “We are still in the process of gathering facts on what happened and why, but first and foremost our thoughts are with those who are recovering,” they said.

“The well-being of the entire crew and cast is our first priority, and we will continue to insist on the highest industry standards of safety while filming. All safety precautions were reviewed prior to and monitored during the shoot.”

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which represents crew members, said it was also looking into the situation.

“IATSE is aware of an accident that took place on the Georgia set of The Pickup and have started an inquiry,” the union said in a statement to media.

Murphy is also currently at work on another action film, the long-awaited sequel Beverly Hills Cop 4.

The first trailer for the latest Beverly Hills Cop sequel was released by Netflix in December, and fans were reportedly left nervous over Eddie Murphy’s comeback as Axel Foley.

“Please don’t be garbage,” one fan wrote, with another adding: “As always with modern movies, I’m cautious but hopeful to be surprised.” An additional fan urged Netflix “not to f*** up this classic”.

Beverly Hills Cop isn’t the only 1980s film Murphy has returned to; in 2021, he appeared in Coming 2 America, which was a sequel to the 1988 comedy Coming to America.

Speaking to Collider in 2019, Murphy described the films as a “bookend” to his career, which he launched as a comedian in 1980.

After rising to fame on the US sketch show Saturday Night Live, Murphy went on to star in hit comedies 48 Hrs and Trading Places as well as Beverly Hills Cop, which spawned two sequels in 1987 and 1994.