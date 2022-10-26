Eddie Redmayne’s daughter, 6, asked him to ‘go back to being a wizard’ after watching The Good Nurse trailer
Actor joked he was ‘paying for their therapy now’ after his kids visited him filming Netflix show
Eddie Redmayne’s six-year-old daughter asked him to “go back to being a wizard” after watching the trailer for The Good Nurse.
The actor, who stars in the Harry Potter spin-off film series Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, is currently taking on a darker role in Netflix’s latest film.
Starring Redmayne and Jessica Chastain, it tells the true story of serial killer responsible for killing at least 29 patients while working as a nurse, and his colleague Amy Loughren who helped police find evidence to arrest him.
You can find out more about the real-life story here.
Appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday (25 October), Redmayne explained that his two young children, Iris, six, and Luke, four, had visited him on set in Connecticut.
Colbert sarcastically replied that the Netflix thriller was “a great film for kids” to see their dad filming.
“Paying for their therapy now,” Redmayne joked, admitting that his children were largely “confused” about his job.
“But they thought that I was playing the good nurse and then they caught a glimpse of the trailer for the film – which again, is horrific parenting, I don’t know why I showed it to them.”
He continued: “They realised quite promptly that I am not the good nurse, I am the bad nurse, and my daughter asked me if maybe I could go back to being a wizard.”
Following the release of The Good Nurse on Netflix, the real-life Loughren has spoken about the impact watching the film had on her mental health.
Cullen, a friend and colleague of Loughren’s, had helped her when she’d needed time off for her heart condition and childcare. As a result, she said that she had struggled with the guilt of their friendship and not noticing his crimes sooner.
But in a new interview, Loughren said that watching Chastain, “I could be proud of that character”.
“It opened up a space for me to say, ‘I did good,’” she said.
The Good Nurse is on Netflix now.
