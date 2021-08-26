Jungle Cruise star, Edgar Ramirez, has begged his fans to get a Covid vaccine after losing three family members and a friend to the virus.

With an Instagram post, Ramirez said he was “frustrated” and “devastated” and that Covid is a “cruel, treacherous and violent disease”.

The actor went on: “None of them had been vaccinated. None had access to a vaccine in Venezuela.”

He proceeded to criticise those who refuse vaccinations.

“Meanwhile, tens of thousands of vaccines are being thrown away in the United States because a large number of people don’t want them. It breaks my heart that so many people in this country are willing to snub the very vaccine my family would have taken in an instant.”

In the post, Ramirez revealed that both his aunt and uncle had passed away due to the disease, as well as his Venezuelan agent and another aunt’s brother-in-law.

He continued: “At times I feel like it is a nightmare from which I am going to wake up, but I know it is not. That this is as real as the air that at this moment it is difficult for me to breathe.”

Ramirez also urged his followers to watch a video he did with Dr Anthony Fauci, the Chief Medical Officer to the President of the United States.

He concluded his messaged by saying: “Lastly, I encourage you all to follow science and truthful information, and please, please, please if you can, get vaccinated so you can help save those around you.”