Edgar Wright calls out Baftas for not broadcasting ‘the most inspirational speeches’

Edgar Wright has gently criticised the Baftas after “two of the best, most inspirational speeches” were not featured in the awards broadcast.

The filmmaker urged the Baftas to broadcast the awards ceremony in full, writing on Twitter: “Let it all be live.”

In a Twitter thread shared on Wednesday (16 March), the Last Night in Soho director reflected on his recent appearance at the Bafta ceremony, which took place last weekend (13 March).

“I should point out I was just present at the BAFTAs and two of the best, most inspirational speeches (Casting and Best Short) were not shown in full on the broadcast show and only briefly glimpsed in an end montage,” wrote Wright.

“That’s a shame for the audience at home. Let it all be live.”

In the same thread, Wright spoke out against the Academy’s decision to cut eight categories from the Oscars’ live awards night in a bid to claw back viewers.

“I’m looking forward to voting in the Academy Awards tomorrow, having watched all the nominees,” wrote the director.

“And while there are real matters of life and death happening all over the world right now, I’d be remiss not to stick up for my crew members who work tirelessly behind the camera.”

The 47-year-old wrote: “I wish the Oscars were awarding all the categories live on the actual show. Film-making IS teamwork, and we’d be nothing without editing, score, makeup/hair, production design & sound. They deserve the same spotlight as any star.”

Wright went on to specifically defend the cutting of shorts from the live show. The awards for documentary short, animated short, and live-action short are among the categories that will be presented off the air later this month.

“I’ve seen some people say ‘It’s okay to bump the shorts’... but frankly, those winners are frequently the stars of tomorrow, who will in turn inspire the next generation of film-makers out there watching. I feel it’s a mistake to not also let them shine live on the night,” wrote Wright.

He added: “I know the Academy is in a tough position with ABC who apparently ordered them deliver a shorter show but no one who tunes in to watch the Oscars is doing so on the promise that it might end 30 minutes earlier.

“I say, show all the categories, that’s where the magic happens.”

The Academy has attracted widespread criticism following its announcement in February to slash eight categories from the live broadcast.

During the ceremony on 28 March, the Oscars for documentary short, film editing, makeup and hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live-action short and sound will be presented off the air.

The announcement of these awards will take place inside the Dolby theatre prior to the live event. It will be recorded and then edited into subsequent broadcasts.