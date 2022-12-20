Edie Falco thought Avatar 2 was already out and it flopped

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Edie Falco, who plays the role of General Frances Ardmore in Avatar: The Way of Water, revealed that she thought the movie had already been released in theatres and didn’t perform too well.

The 59-year-old actor shot her scenes for the movie over four years ago.

During a recent interview on ABC’s The View, Falco said: “I saw the first when it was out.”

“The second Avatar I shot four years ago,” she said. “I’ve been busy and doing stuff. Somebody mentioned Avatar and I thought, ‘Oh, I guess it came out and it didn’t do very well because I didn’t hear anything about it.’ It happens!”

She added that someone recently told her that, “‘Avatar is coming out,’ and I said, ‘Oh, it hasn’t come out yet?’ I will never work again because I said that.”

As of Sunday (18 December), Avatar: The Way of Water made $435m (£356m) globally.

Avatar: The Way of Water took $134m (£109.7m) in the US, which is approximately $35m (£28.6m) less than projections, but $60m (£49m) more than the prequel made in its first three days of release.

These figures put the film marginally behind the opening weekend of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which earned $442m (£362m) to have the highest opening of the year.

The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey gave Avatar: The Way of Water three out of five stars.

“It’s an achievement of such technological clarity that I’d instantly buy any flatscreen TV that was showing it in Currys,” she wrote. “The plot, if anything, is an inconvenient distraction from the real pleasure of looking and guffawing.”