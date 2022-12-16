Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling stun in first ‘epic’ Barbie trailer

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated Barbie has released its first trailer, teasing its star-studded cast of Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu and Issa Rae.

Director Gerwig’s forthcoming rom-com, based on the famous toy doll, stars Robbie as the titular Barbie and Gosling as Ken, Barbie’s boyfriend.

Earlier this summer, fans got an early look at Robbie and Gosling in costume after leaked on-set photos of the pair rollerblading in Venice Beach, Los Angeles, made the rounds on social media.

Ever since, things have been pretty lock and key about the film except for the names attached and Robbie’s latest promise that it will be “everything you ever dreamed of”.

Now, on Friday (16 December), audiences were treated to the first “epic” trailer of the movie.

It opens with a brief “history” of Barbie’s roots, before transitioning into quick snippets of Barbie’s pink dream world, fighter Ken, Rae presiding over a council of other Barbie dolls and Liu leading a choreographed dance number.

Fans are already “obsessed” with the teaser, with one responding on Twitter that it’s made them “believe in cinema”.

A second asked for “five tickets to the Barbie movie please”, while a third said: “Ok, maybe I am sold on this.”

“This is going to be the best movie ever,” another confidently added.

Someone tweeted: “Booking a week off on holiday somewhere with no discourse for when this is released.”

Additional cast includes Sex Education’s Emma Mackey, Will Ferrell, Michael Cera, SNL alum Kate McKinnon and Ugly Betty’s America Ferrera.

Barbie is expected to be released in cinemas on 21 July 2023.