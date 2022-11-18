Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Elemental trailer: Disney fans think new Pixar film is identical to Zootopia

’The world building looks too similar,’ one viewer said

Jacob Stolworthy
Friday 18 November 2022 09:34
Comments
Elemental trailer

Disney fans are getting déjà vu after watching the trailer for new Pixar film Elemental.

It’s being claimed that the movie’s plot is practially identical to another film released under the Disney banner in 2016.

Elemental, which has another high-concept idea in the same vein as Inside/Out and Soul, is set in the metropolitan Element City, a place where residents are categorised in four groups: fire, water, land and air.

In the trailer, these different groups are shown to be getting on with their respective daily routines and, by the end, two members of the fire group and water group (voiced by Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie) are thrust together in an unlikely partnership.

While fans were left entertained by the prospect of the new film, many drew comparisons with Disney’s Zootopia, which was released in the UK as Zootropolis.

Recommended

Released in 2016, the Disney animation takes place in a city where anthropomorphic mammals coexist, and follows the unlikely partnership between a rabbit police officer and a red fox con artist.

It’s because of this that Elemental has been branded “Zootopia, but with elements”.

“I love Pixar but isn’t this just Zootopia,” one person wrote, with another adding: “World building looks too similar to Zootopia.”

Another film fan waded in: “Ngl Elemental looks like an element version of Zootopia so far.”

‘Elemental’ is getting compared to ‘Zootopia’

(Pixar)

“Looks like Disney allowed Pixar to make their version of Zootopia but with elements!” an additional person tweeted.

Find more reactions below.

Recommended

Directed by Peter Sohn, Elemental will be released in cinemas in July 2023.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in