The couple who inspired the Oscar-winning documentary The Elephant Whisperers has alleged maltreatment at the hands of the filmmakers.

The Netflix film, which won the Academy Award in the Best Documentary Short film category, tells the story of an indigenous couple named Bomman and Bellie as they care for an orphaned baby elephant.

Over the weekend, Bomman and Bellie said they were subjected to difficult situations during the making of the documentary.

The couple claimed they had to spend their own money to cover the expenses of the shoot and haven’t been reimbursed.

The couple have also filed a case against filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves and producer Guneet Monga’s banner Sikhya Entertainment, according to The Hindu newspaper. It’s not clear whether the couple is suing Netflix as well.

Soon after the news broke out, Gonsalves and Sikhya Entertainment issued a joint statement without directly addressing the allegations raised against them.

“The goal in creating The Elephant Whisperers has always been to highlight elephant conservation, the tremendous efforts of the Forest Department and its mahouts Bomman and Bellie,” they said.

“Since its launch, the documentary has raised awareness of the cause and had a real impact on the Mahouts and Cavadis community. Our honourable chief minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, has made donations towards assisting the 91 Mahouts and Cavadis [both communities in India] who look after the state’s elephants, constructing eco-friendly houses for the caretakers and developing an Elephant Camp in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve.

Still from ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ shows Bellie (Netflix India/YouTube)

“The documentary has been celebrated by heads of state across India, and the Academy Award is a moment of national pride that has brought widespread recognition for the work of mahouts like Bomman and Bellie,” the statement said.

“All claims made are untrue. We have a deep respect for all of the contributors of this story, and remain driven by the desire to create positive change.”

The Independent has contacted Netflix and Monga’s representatives for comment.

Earlier this year, Monga opened up about being cut off before she could deliver her Oscars acceptance speech.

Footage of the incident showed the 39-year-old producer holding an Oscar and waiting for Gonsalves to end her speech. However, as she approached the mic, the exit music began playing and both women were escorted off stage.

“There was a shock on my face,” Monga had told Bombay Times.

“I just wanted to say it’s India’s first Oscar in Indian production, which is such a huge thing. My heart started racing as I couldn’t have come so far and not be heard.”

The Elephant Whisperers is available to watch on Netflix.