Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A woman was tricked into spending $1,400 for Taylor Swift’s Eras tour seats by a seller who didn’t actually have the tickets.

A California resident named Stefanie Klein reportedly spent a huge amount on StubHub to buy in-demand tickets to one of Swift’s concerts.

However, the ticketing platform later reached out to Klein saying that the seller she’d purchased from didn’t actually have the tickets.

In a conversation with NBC, Klein described the stress she had to go through when she found out what had happened.

The buyer also highlighted how her purchase wasn’t protected by StubHub’s “This Fan Protect Guarantee”, which provides a full refund plus 200 per cent of the ticket purchase price if a buyer is fooled by fake sellers.

“This Fan Protect Guarantee did not protect me,” Klein said. “I was given reason after reason, excuse after excuse after excuse. There’s nothing else I could get from customer service. I couldn’t keep calling.

“It was actually giving me high blood pressure, I couldn’t do it anymore. I couldn’t spend my precious time arguing and arguing over and over again.”

Later, when NBC contacted StubHub to investigate the issue, Klein was quickly offered a refund. However, the question of how many fans are struggling with similar issues still remains unclear.

(AP)

Last week, Swift added more concert dates to her Eras Tour.

The 33-year-old singer’s tour commenced on 17 March in Glendale, Arizona and was initially set to conclude on 17 August 2024 in London.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

However, Swift announced 15 more shows in North America towards the tail end of 2024.

“Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era,” the “Red” singer shared on X (formerly Twitter). “Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024 with Gracie Abrams!”

When are Taylor Swift’s 2024 UK concert dates?

In the next few months, Swift’s tour will head to Mexico on 24 August before heading to South America and then Asia in February 2024.

The European leg of the Eras Tour commences in Paris on 9 May 2024 with 13 concert dates scheduled for the UK.

British fans were left furious last month after presale tickets appeared on secondary ticketing sites for thousands of pounds within minutes.

On reselling site Viagogo, tickets for London’s Wembley Stadium show were on sale for as much as £3,352.