Taylor Swift has added even more concert dates to her epic Eras Tour.

The 33-year-old singer’s tour commenced on 17 March in Glendale, Arizona and was set to conclude on 17 August 2024 in London.

However, on Thursday (3 August), Swift announced 15 more shows in North America towards the tail end of 2024.

“Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era,” the “Cruel Summer” singer shared on X (formerly Twitter). “Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024 with Gracie Abrams!”

Verified Fan registration for the US shows next year is open now and will close Saturday (5 August) at 5 pm ET/2 pm PT. Resale tickets for the new shows will also become available on sites including Vividseats, Stubhub and SeatGeek.

The US leg of the Eras Tour was scheduled to conclude next week following six nights at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium ending on 9 August.

The tour will pick back up in Mexico on 24 August before heading to South America and then Asia in February 2024.

The European leg of the Eras Tour commences in Paris on 9 May with 13 concert dates scheduled for the UK.

Taylor Swift (Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana)

British fans were left furious last month after presale tickets appeared on secondary ticketing sites for thousands of pounds within minutes.

On reselling site Viagogo, tickets for London’s Wembley Stadium show were on sale for as much as £3,352.

General sale for the UK tour dates has now closed.

When are the newly-announced 2024 concert dates?

18 October at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL

19 October at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL

20 October at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL

25 October at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA

26 October at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA

27 October at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA

1 November at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN

2 November at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN

3 November at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN

14 November at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, ON, CA

15 November at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, ON, CA

16 November at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, ON, CA

21 November at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, ON, CA

22 November at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, ON, CA

23 November at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, ON, CA

When are Taylor Swift’s 2024 UK concert dates?

Friday 7 June – Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium

Saturday 8 June – Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium

Sunday 9 June – Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium [recently added]

Thursday 13 June – Liverpool, Anfield Stadium [recently added]

Friday 14 June – Liverpool, Anfield Stadium

Saturday 15 June – Liverpool, Anfield Stadium

Tuesday 18 June – Cardiff, Principality Stadium

Friday 21 June – London, Wembley Stadium

Saturday 22 June – London, Wembley Stadium

Sunday 23 June – London, Wembley Stadium [recently added]

Thursday 15 August – London, Wembley Stadium

Friday 16 August – London, Wembley Stadium

Saturday 17 August – London, Wembley Stadium