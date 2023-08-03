Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Netflix users are reacting to the revelation that an acclaimed series is coming to an end very soon.

This week, it was announced that the beloved series will officially come to an end after five seasons, prompting outcry from viewers. However, many are relieved the show will draw to a natural conclusion.

The series in question is the animated show Disenchantment, from Simpsons creator Matt Groening that is aimed at adults.

Disenchantment, which began in 2018, follows a hard-drinking princess named Bean, her elf companion Elfo and personal demon Luci, as they traverse the crumbling medieval kingdom of Dreamland.

On their travels, the trio encounter all sorts of mystical creatures and, over the course of four seasons, the series has amassed a solid fanbase.

Earlier this week, Netflix released a new trailer for the forthcoming fifth season – and confirmed it will be the last.

The show’s official Twitter account wrote: “HEAR YE! HEAR YE! THE FINAL SEASON OF DISENCHANTMENT IS AMONG US! Season Five premieres on 1 September, only on Netflix. Please enjoy our Final Teaser as we rally momentum for Bean’s shocking conclusion! More to come soon...”

“Missed that this lovely and fun show is ending,” one fan wrote, adding: “I need this show to get revived on another platform in the future!”

An additional viewer said: “Was really hoping we’d get 2 more seasons” with one more stating: “Ooh y’all I’m gonna cry!”

However, while some were sad about the show coming to an end, it was agreed that it was preferable for the show to come to a natural end.

“Glad Disenchantment will be able to finish its story. It’s been rarer and rarer for shows to do that these days,” a viewer said, with another concurring: “Sad it’s the final season but also very happy we are getting the ending the writers built towards and not canceled early like so many shows on Netflix.”

Find more reactions to the news below:

Disenchantment’s final season will be released on 1 September.

Find the full list of everything coming to Netflix in August here, and a comprehensive rundown of every movie and TV series being removed here.