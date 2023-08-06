Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

On Saturday, boxer and YouTube star Jake Paul beat ex-UFC fighter Nate Diaz in a highly publicised bout in Dallas, Texas.

Paul, 26, emerged victorious over the MMA veteran by unanimous decision, in a one-sided boxing match held at the American Airlines Center.

Just days earlier, Paul, a controversial figure since his days as a YouTube sensation, had been the focus of a new Netflix documentary, titled Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child.

The documentary was released as part of the Untold series, which explores the lives of different sports figures.

Paul, the brother of fellow YouTube star and athlete Logan Paul, addressed a number of personal controversies in the documentary, and talked through his life as a celebrity and athlete.

Here are some of the biggest moments...

Paul says he was physically abused by his father

In the programme, Paul alleged that his father, Greg Paul used to physically abuse him as a child.

“My dad would slap the s*** out of me,” Paul, 26, claimed. “Our parents were really strict and mainly my dad – it was always Logan and I against him.” Logan disputed the wording around the allegations, though described their father as a “menace”.

“Holy s***. Yo, Greg Paul is a f***ing being. He’s a menace. That guy’s intense,” Logan says in the programme. “Jake may throw around the word ‘abusive.’ I prefer ‘not quite legal’.”

Greg, 59, addresses the allegations on the series, saying he “never laid a hand” on his children. He does, however, say that he threw them “on a couch couple times”.

Jake Paul (@IMPAULSIVE via YouTube)

“That’s what the f*** dads are supposed to do. Welcome to life, get the f*** over it,” he said. “Somebody comes in here, they start harassing everybody and smacking around an old lady – do you want a couple Greg Pauls in the room or do you want some f***ing fairy f***, whiny little b**** who’s gonna sit there and talk about emotions? Who do you want in the room?”

Jake and Logan Paul feuded over YouTube popularity

In the documentary, the Paul brothers opened up about their rivalry, with Logan even admitting to having sex with his brother’s ex-girlfriend in an effort to assert his dominance.

“He was my only competition on YouTube, and I was getting more views than him,” Jake said in the programme.

“This is so f***in’ stupid, but I had more subs,” Logan responded. “I had the girl. I had more people paying attention. I was selling more merch.

YouTuber Logan Paul before a bout with Floyd Mayweather (Getty Images)

“I’m bigger than you. I’m better looking than you. I’m more creative than you. I tell better stories than you,’” Logan continued. “I thought I was just a better version of Jake. It was war, dog. It was YouTube f***in’ war.”

The Pauls address public backlashes

Both Paul brothers have been at the centre of several controversies over the years. In April 2021, two women made allegations of abuse against Paul, which he denied.

He has also been criticised for using the “n-word” while rapping on camera, violating Covid protocols, and attending the scene of a riot at an Arizona shopping mall.

Logan, meanwhile, faced extensive criticism in 2017 after sharing a video in which he found a dead body in Japan’s Aokigahara forest, known colloquially as the “suicide forest”.

“Logan’s the only other person that has walked a mile in my shoes,” Jake said in the documentary. “It’s not easy to be hated by the whole entire world.”

Jake Paul (Getty Images)

The fight against Deji Olatunji

Paul kickstarted his boxing career with an amateur bout against British YouTuber Deji Olatunji. In the documentary, he recalled his experience in the ring.

“In the first round, I get popped in the face hard,” he said. “My nose is gushing blood. My legs give out. Sensory overload, everything is one giant blur. My body is shutting down... I felt like I was dying.”

“And I f***ing loved it,” he added. At this point, Paul said that “instinct kicked in”, and he went on to win the fight and ignite his pro boxing career.

Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child is available to stream now on Netflix.