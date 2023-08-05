Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz LIVE: Latest fight updates and results
Follow live updates as YouTube star Paul boxes former UFC star Diaz in Dallas
Jake Paul will take on Nate Diaz in a highly-anticipated boxing match in Dallas this evening, as the mixed martial arts star fights for the first time since leaving the UFC.
YouTuber Paul has compiled a 6-1 record as a professional boxer in recent years, knocking out MMA fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley – the latter a former UFC champion – and beating UFC legend Anderson Silva on points. Most recently, however, the 26-year-old suffered his first loss as he was beaten by Tommy Fury.
In that long-awaited fight in Saudi Arabia, Fury – half-brother of world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson – was knocked down but emerged victorious on points. Now Paul is looking to bounce back as he faces fellow American Diaz.
Diaz, 38, is a longtime favourite of MMA fans but achieved crossover fame when he submitted Conor McGregor in March 2016, five months before losing a narrow decision to the Irishman. Last September, Diaz won his final UFC fight by submitting Tony Ferguson, before his attention turned to his boxing debut against Paul.
Follow live updates and results below.
Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz odds
The bookmakers are giving Jake Paul a big edge despite having less fighting experience than Nate Diaz.
Paul made his boxing debut in 2018, while Diaz was already a world title contender at that point. Diaz has never boxed professionally however and may find it a totally different prospect tonight/
Here are the latest odds:
Paul 4/11
Diaz 2/1
Draw 15/1
Full fight card (subject to change)
Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz (cruiserweight)
Amanda Serrano (C) vs Heather Hardy 2 (undisputed women’s featherweight titles)
Shadasia Green vs Olivia Curry (women’s super-middleweight)
Ashton Sylve vs William Silva (lightweight)
Alan Sanchez vs Angel Beltran Villa (welterweight)
Kevin Newman II vs Quilisto Madera (middleweight)
Chris Avila vs Jeremy Stephens (super-middleweight)
Noel Cavazos vs Jose Aguayo (welterweight)
Luciano Ramos vs Cee Jay Hamilton (super-lightweight)
How can I watch Paul vs Diaz?
The event will air live on the streaming platform Dazn.
It will be available to existing subscribers, and it will also be purchasable on Dazn Pay-Per-View for non-subscribers – at a cost of £14.99. A Dazn subscription is available to purchase here, with monthly plans starting at £9.99.
In the US, the fight will also be available to watch on ESPN+.
When is the fight?
Paul vs Diaz will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday 5 August.
The main card is due to begin at 1am BST on Sunday 6 August (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday). Ring walks for the main event are then expected at around 4am BST on Sunday (8pm PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET on Saturday).
Good evening
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz.
The Problem Child gets back in the ring this evening following his first professional loss to Tommy Fury earlier this year. Fury won the fight on a split decision and talks of a rematch where quickly silenced when Paul signed on to fight former UFC star Nate Diaz.
Diaz rose to fame in 2016 by submitting Conor McGregor in the octogon but never won a UFC title. He left the sport in September last year and is now looking to inflict a second boxing defeat on Jake Paul tonight.
The fight takes place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas and will be a late one for UK fans with the main card starting around 1am and the main event ring walks expected close to 4am.
We’ll have all the updates and action from the undercard fights as well as build up to the main event so stick around to see who emerges triumphant.
