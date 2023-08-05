Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz LIVE: Latest fight updates and results

✕ Close Jake Paul says people don't think he's a 'real person' ahead of Tommy Fury fight

Jake Paul will take on Nate Diaz in a highly-anticipated boxing match in Dallas this evening, as the mixed martial arts star fights for the first time since leaving the UFC.

YouTuber Paul has compiled a 6-1 record as a professional boxer in recent years, knocking out MMA fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley – the latter a former UFC champion – and beating UFC legend Anderson Silva on points. Most recently, however, the 26-year-old suffered his first loss as he was beaten by Tommy Fury.

In that long-awaited fight in Saudi Arabia, Fury – half-brother of world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson – was knocked down but emerged victorious on points. Now Paul is looking to bounce back as he faces fellow American Diaz.

Diaz, 38, is a longtime favourite of MMA fans but achieved crossover fame when he submitted Conor McGregor in March 2016, five months before losing a narrow decision to the Irishman. Last September, Diaz won his final UFC fight by submitting Tony Ferguson, before his attention turned to his boxing debut against Paul.

