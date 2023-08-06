Jump to content

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz prize money: How much did fighters earn for boxing match?

Paul has offered a rematch to Diaz and has insisted he will face Tommy Fury again in the ring

Graig Graziosi
Sunday 06 August 2023 22:14
Jake Paul arrives on tank for Nate Diaz fight

Jake Paul added another win to his record on Saturday night after he beat former MMA fighter Nate Diaz in Dallas.

Though Paul failed to knock Diaz out, he eventually won a decision victory over the former MMA competitor, bringing his record to 7-1, with four knockouts.

While the numbers aren't confirmed, Paul reportedly brought home an estimated $2m from the fight, while Diaz is believed to have won a guaranteed $500,000.

Those numbers track with Paul's most recent fights, in which he took home $2m following his bout with Tyron Woodley and $1.5m after battling Anderson Silva.

In addition to his fight purse, Paul also was given a share of the pay-per-view earnings, which could boost his total take to as much as $10m.

While still a significant payout, its significantly less than he took home after his first loss earlier this year to British boxer Tommy Fury, which he said netted him $30m between his purse and PPV earnings.

In that fight Paul took home 65 per cent of the PPV earnings, as opposed to his 50-50 split with Diaz in his most recent bout.

Following his decision loss to Fury, Paul said he had a rematch clause in his fight contract and has been insistent that the two men will meet again in the ring.

That may not be the only rematch on Paul's horizon; following his fight on Saturday, he reportedly made a $10m offer to fight Diaz in MMA. Diaz reportedly initially scoffed at the idea, but appeared more open to it following the bout.

That match may have to take a back seat to Paul's rematch with Fury or Diaz's anticipated bout with Conor McGregor.

