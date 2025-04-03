Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elijah Wood has shared that while the Lord of the Rings films went on to become box office blockbusters, the cast’s salaries didn’t reflect it.

In August last year, Cate Blanchett, who played the elf Galadriel, spoke about the low pay saying: “No one got paid anything to do that movie. I basically got free sandwiches, and I got to keep my ears as pay,” she joked on Watch What Happens Live.

Wood said he agreed with what Blanchett had said but added context around why the pay was low despite the movies doing so well.

“Because we weren’t making one movie and then renegotiating a contract for the next, it wasn’t the sort of lucrative scenario that you could sort of rest easy for the rest of your life,” Wood, who played one of the trilogy’s leads – the hobbit Frodo – told Business Insider at the 2025 Texas Film Awards.

open image in gallery Andy Serkis’s Gollum, centre, alongside Elijah Wood and Sean Astin in ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' ( Shutterstock )

The films, directed by Peter Jackson and released in the early noughties, brought in $2.9bn (£2.2bn) worldwide. Made on a budget of about $281m (£214m), the films went on to spawn several spinoffs, including the Hobbit trilogy and the Rings of Power TV series.

Wood explained that production company New Line Cinema had taken “a real gamble” on the massive ensemble cast for the trilogy which included the likes of Ian McKellen, Liv Tyler, Viggo Mortensen, Orlando Bloom, John Rhys-Davies, Christopher Lee, Sean Astin, Andy Serkis, and Sean Bean.

Describing the trade-off as “understandable”, Wood said the studio cushioned the risk by the cast’s “not massive salaries”.

Since the cast members were shooting the films back-to-back, it left them no opportunity to renegotiate their contracts if the films did well.

“The benefit of that was that we were also signing up for something that was going to be a part of our lives forever,” he said.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Asked about rumours that he was paid $250,000 (£190,000) for The Fellowship of the Ring, Wood disputed the figure, but didn’t share more.

“It doesn't matter,” he said.

open image in gallery Elijah Wood, Orlando Bloom, Dominic Monaghan, and Billy Boyd at the Lord of the Rings Australasian premiere in 2001 ( Getty )

However, other cast members have spoken about their salaries previously. In 2019, Orlando Bloom, who was cast as the elf Legolas when he was 22, said on The Howard Stern Show that he received $175,000 (£133,000) for all three films.

“Nothing, nothing, nothing. I got nothing. $175 grand for three movies… No listen, greatest gift of my life, are you kidding me? Would do it again for half the money,” he said.

Sean Astin, who played Frodo’s loyal companion Samwise Gamgee, said in 2017 he got $250,000 (£190,000) for the trilogy, and even ended up selling his house.

open image in gallery Sean Astin said in 2017 he got $250,000 for the entire trilogy ( New Line/Saul Zaentz/Wing Nut/Kobal/Shutterstock )

“I did the audition process and got offered 'Lord of the Rings' and it was an offer for $250,000 for a year and a half,” he said on the Jim & Sam Show, adding that his mortgage was $250,000 a year, which he couldn’t afford on this salary.

“And I was like, ‘Wait a minute, my pen signed this contract which obligated me to $250,000 a year and I'm gonna sign this contract which will make it so that I absolutely cannot satisfy that other thing.’”

“So it was $75,000 (£75,000) a movie. No residuals.”

On Blanchett’s comment, Wood said it was “hilarious” and was made in jest.

“Statements like that are not made with any kind of ire. It’s such an honour to have been a part of those films and they represent some of the best experiences of my life.”