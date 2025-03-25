Sean Astin announces launch of new Lord of the Rings Lego set

Iconic Lord of the Rings actor Sean Astin has announced the launch of LEGO® Icons The Lord of the Rings: The Shire™ set, a 2,017-piece diorama straight from Middle-earth.

Known for playing the role of Samwise Gamgee, Astin revived his love for the well-known fantasy series in a commercial for the Lego set.

The commercial, released on 25 March 2025, features the actor taking viewers through a tour of the miniature set.

"It's no bad thing to celebrate a simple life of wholesome comfort," says the nostalgic actor as he reminisces on the original trilogy.

The full mini-film is available to view at LEGO.com/TheShire.