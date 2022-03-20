Elizabeth Hurley has said her “heart aches” as she is unable to attend her ex-fiancé Shane Warne’s funeral this weekend.

The Australian cricket legend died aged 52 of a suspected heart attack while in Koh Samui, Thailand, earlier this month (4 March).

The funeral for Warne took place on Sunday morning (20 March).

Hurley – who was engaged to Warne between 2011 and 2013 – shared a heartfelt message ahead of the private ceremony, expressing her sadness that she could not be in attendance.

“My heart aches that I can’t be in Australia tomorrow for Shane’s funeral,” she explained. “I was filming last night and, with the time jump, physically can’t get there.”

The actor and model continued: “It still hasn’t really sunk in that he’s gone. It seems too cruel that all the people who loved him will never have another Lion hug, but our memories will live forever. RIP Lionheart, with love your Luna.”

Hurley previously paid tribute to her former fiancé following news of his death.

She wrote: “I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever. RIP my beloved Lionheart.”

The Austin Powers star shared a picture of the pair when they were together. The couple split in 2013.