Shane Warne, the legendary Australian spin bowler considered one of the greatest cricketers of all time, has died aged 52 of a suspected heart attack while in Thailand.

Warne was on the popular tourist island of Koh Samui when he was found. Local medics attended the scene but could not save him.

“It is with great sadness we advise that Shane Keith Warne passed away of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand today, Friday 4 March,” a statement from his management company MPC Entertainment read. “Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived. The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

Only a few hours earlier, Warne had tweeted his own tribute to the passing of fellow Australian great Rod Marsh, the former wicketkeeper who passed away aged 74 on Friday. “Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed,” Warne tweeted. “He was a legend of our great game & an inspiration to so many young boys & girls. Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much-especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family. RIP mate❤️.”

Warne took 708 Test wickets for Australia, the second highest tally of all time behind only Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan. He played an instrumental part in Australia’s era of dominance through the 1990s and 2000s alongside fellow greats like Glenn McGrath, Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist, winning the 1999 World Cup and five Ashes series.

He retired in 2007 and went on to become a popular pundit, commentator and analyst and was a regular contributor on Sky Sports’ cricket coverage in recent years.

The news has shocked Australia, the cricket community and the wider sporting world. The current Australian opener David Warner tweeted: “Two legends of our game have left us too soon. I’m lost for words, and this is extremely sad. My thoughts and prayers go out to the Marsh and Warne family. I just can not believe it. #rip, you will both be missed.”

The former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis tweeted: “Shane Warne no more.. I’m Shocked and Shattered. Simply can’t believe I’m hearing this. Very very sad day for our cricket community. The biggest superstar of my generation gone. Goodbye Legend ShaneWarne #RIP Condolences to the family and friends.”

The India captain, Rohit Sharma, tweeted: “I’m truly lost for words here, this is extremely sad. An absolute legend and champion of our game has left us. RIP Shane Warne....still can’t believe it.”

more to follow...