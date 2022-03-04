Tributes have been paid to Shane Warne, the Australian cricket legend regarded as the greatest leg-spinner of all time, after his death from a suspected heart attack at the age of 52.

A statement from Warne’s management company said Warne had been found unresponsive at his villa in Thailand and “despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived.”

The Barmy Army, England’s supporters club, said Warne was a “complete genius” and “one of the game’s greatest characters” who is “forever etched in Ashes history”.

The former England cricketer Ian Bell tweeted: “There are no words. A hero growing up and the greatest player I ever played against. I can’t believe it.”

India captain Rohit Sharma said he was “lost for words”. He tweeted: “This is extremely sad. An absolute legend and champion of our game has left us.”

Only a few hours earlier, Warne had tweeted his own tribute to the passing of fellow Australian great Rod Marsh, the former wicketkeeper who passed away aged 74 on Friday.

David Warner, the current Australia opener, tweeted: “Two legends of our game have left us too soon. I’m lost for words, and this is extremely sad. My thoughts and prayers go out to the Marsh and Warne family. I just can not believe it.”

