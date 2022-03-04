Shane Warne has passed away aged 52 (Getty Images)

Shane Warne has passed away at the age of 52.

The Australia cricket legend and greatest leg-spinner of all time passed away in Koh Samui, Thailand, of a suspected heart attack, as confirmed by his management company who released a brief statement in the early hours of Saturday (AEDT).

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” the statement reads. “The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

Warne took 708 Test wickets during a legendary career that means he’s second in the all-time wickets list, behind only Muttiah Muralitharan. He was also one of the biggest personalities the sport has ever seen, with his bleached blond hair and mega-watt smile making him an instantly recognisable figure across the world.

Follow live coverage as reaction and tributes from around the world pour in: