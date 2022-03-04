Shane Warne death: Latest reaction and tributes as Australia cricket legend passes away
The Australia cricket legend passed away aged 52 in the early hours of Saturday morning - follow live reaction and tributes
Shane Warne has passed away at the age of 52.
The Australia cricket legend and greatest leg-spinner of all time passed away in Koh Samui, Thailand, of a suspected heart attack, as confirmed by his management company who released a brief statement in the early hours of Saturday (AEDT).
“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” the statement reads. “The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”
Warne took 708 Test wickets during a legendary career that means he’s second in the all-time wickets list, behind only Muttiah Muralitharan. He was also one of the biggest personalities the sport has ever seen, with his bleached blond hair and mega-watt smile making him an instantly recognisable figure across the world.
Follow live coverage as reaction and tributes from around the world pour in:
The Barmy Army, England’s supporters club, said Warne was a “complete genius” and “one of the game’s greatest characters” who is “forever etched in Ashes history”.
England players pay respects to Shane Warne
England and Australia may be fierce rivals on the field but there is respect off it and a number of England players past and present have bene paying their respects to ‘Warney’.
Former England middle-order batter Ian Bell was effusive in his praise, tweeting: “There are no words. A hero growing up and the greatest player I ever played against. I can’t believe it. My thoughts are with his loved ones.”
Fellow cricketing maverick Kevin Pietersen, one of Warne’s main adversaries during the legendary 2005 Ashes series but teammate at Hampshire, was heartbroken at the news, tweeting: “F***!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 #RIPKing 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭”
Current England superstar Ben Stokes also tweeted:
Warne was on the popular tourist island of Koh Samui when he was found.
“It is with great sadness we advise that Shane Keith Warne passed away of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand today, Friday 4 March,” a statement from his management company MPC Entertainment read.
“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived. The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”
David Warner and Adam Gilchrist add their condolences
Plenty of Australian cricket greats have been sending out their tributes to the great Shane Warne.
Current Australian opening batter David Warner referenced the deaths of both Wanre and former Australia wicketkeeper Rod Marsh, who died on Friday, tweeting: “Two legends of our game have left us too soon. I’m lost for words, and this is extremely sad. My thoughts and prayers go out to the Marsh and Warne family. I just can not believe it. #rip, you will both be missed.”
One of Warne’s long-time teammates in the Baggy Green, Adam Gilchrist also indicated his heartbreak at hearing the news.
Shane Warne tributes from outside the world of cricket
Such was Shane Warne’s charisma and magnetism that he transcended cricket and was a recognised figure across the world.
Tributes have come in from plenty of people outside cricket, including former England football striker and current Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker, who tweeted: “Terribly saddened and shocked to hear the news that Shane Warne has died. The greatest spin bowler of all time. Can’t quite believe it. RIP Shane”
Warne was also good friends with TV personality Piers Morgan, who tweeted his own heartfelt tribute to his friend.
Shane Warne pays tribute to Rod Marsh before his death
Shane Warne is the second iconic Australian cricketer to pass away in as many days, following legendary wicketkeeper Rod Marsh - who passed away aged 74 on Friday.
Only a few hours before his death, Warne had tweeted his own tribute to the passing of the fellow Australian great.
“Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed,” Warne tweeted. “He was a legend of our great game & an inspiration to so many young boys & girls. Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much-especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family. RIP mate❤️.”
Tributes pouring in for Shane Warne
The tributes are pouring in for Shane Warne following his tragic death aged just 52.
Former India captain Kris Srikkanth has summed up the hock of many, saying on Twitter:
“Shocking to hear the demise of Shane Warne ! He was one of the greatest wrist spinners to ever grace the game! My heartfelt condolences to his family , friends and fans from across the world! May his soul rest in peace”
Mohammad Hafeez pays tribute to Shane Warne
The tributes to one of cricket’s all-time icons have already started to pour in, with Pakistan cricket legend Mohammad Hafeez among them.
Hafeez, who only retired from cricket at the age of 41 earlier this year is something of a legend of the sport himself - making almost 400 international appearances across all formats for Pakistan, making more than 12,000 runs.
Shane Warne’s legendary career
Shane Warne was one of the greatest cricketers of all-time and undoubtedly the sport’s great leg-spinner.
He was named as one of Wisden’s Five Cricketers of the Century, claimed 708 Test wickets in a 15-year career between 1992 and 2007, and was also a World Cup winner with Australia in 1999.
Only Muttiah Muralitharan has more Test wickets than the Australian and with his bleach blonde hair, he was instantly recognisable
