‘Rest in peace King’: Australia pays tribute to ‘true cricketing genius’ Shane Warne

Australia is in a “state of shock” after the sudden death of cricket legend Shane Warne, who has passed away at the age of 52 following a suspected heart attack.

Warne, one of the country’s greatest sporting stars and regarded among the finest spin bowlers of all time, died after he was found unresponsive while in Thailand, a statement from his management company said.

“Australian cricket, along with the whole cricketing world, is in a state of shock at the loss of Shane Warne, a true cricketing genius, who has died aged 52,” Cricket Australia said in a statement.

Australia men’s captain Pat Cummins said his team, who are in Pakistan ahead this month’s test series, have been “numbed” by the news of Warne’s death.

“The game of cricket was never the same after Shane emerged, and it will never be the same now he has gone,” Cummins said. “Rest in peace King.”

Warne took 708 Test wickets for Australia, the second highest tally of all time behind only Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan.

He played an instrumental part in Australia’s era of dominance through the 1990s and 2000s alongside fellow greats like Glenn McGrath, Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist, winning the 1999 World Cup and five Ashes series.

Warne reinvented spin bowling and was a regularly tormentor of Australia’s old rivals England. He retired in 2007 and went on to become a popular and forthright pundit, commentator and analyst.

The news of Warne’s death came just hours after the passing of fellow Austrian great Rod Marsh, the former wicketkeeper who passed away aged 74 on Friday.

“On behalf of the entire playing group and support staff here in Pakistan, I want to express our shock and sadness over Shane’s sudden passing. We are all numbed by the news,” Cummins said.

“Shane was a once-in-a-century cricketer and his achievements will stand for all time, but apart from the wickets he took and the games he helped Australia win, what he did was draw so many people to the sport.

“So many of us in the playing group grew up idolising him and fell in love with this great sport as a result, while many of our support staff either played with him or against him.

“It has been a terrible couple of days for Australian cricket with the passing of Rod Marsh and now Shane. Our thoughts are with both families and, in Shane’s case, particularly with his parents Keith and Bridgette, his brother Jason and his children Jackson, Summer and Brooke.”

The head of Cricket Australia, Nick Hockley, said: “Shane was one of the most talented and charismatic cricketers we have ever witnessed. He loved cricket, had an extraordinarily astute understanding of the game and his influence and legacy will last for as long as it is played.

“We are in a state of complete shock at his sudden passing and our thoughts are with his family, his many friends and the legion of fans from all over the world who loved and admired Warnie for his unbelievable bowling skills, his humour, warmth and engaging personality.”

Cricket Australia said it would release a further statement “in due course”.

Adam Gilchrist, who served as Warne’s Australia captain and wicketkeeper, said he was “numb” by his teammate’s sudden death. “The highlight of my cricketing career was to keep wicket to Warnie,” Gilchrist said.

“Best seat in the house to watch the maestro at work. Have often felt a tad selfish, that [Ian Healy] and I pretty much exclusively are the only ones who had that thrill and pleasure at Test level. Rip Warnie.”

David Warner, the current Australia opener, tweeted: “Two legends of our game have left us too soon. I’m lost for words, and this is extremely sad. My thoughts and prayers go out to the Marsh and Warne family. I just can not believe it.”