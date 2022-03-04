Tributes have begun pouring in for Shane Warne who has died aged 52.

The Australian cricket legend died of a suspected heart attack while in Koh Samui, Thailand, on Friday (4 March).

Warne – one of the best bowlers of all time – could not be revived after he was found unresponsive in his Thailand villa.

“It is with great sadness that we advise that Shane Keith Warne passed away of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand today, Friday 4 March,” a statement from his management company MPC Entertainment read.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived. The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

Following news of his death, fellow celebrities rushed to pay tribute on social media.

Gary Lineker was one of the first to comment on news, and spoke of Warne’s legacy as a sporting icon.

“Terribly saddened and shocked to hear the news that Shane Warne has died. The greatest spin bowler of all time. Can’t quite believe it. RIP Shane,” he wrote.

In a separate post, the former England footballer retweeted Warne’s last tweet in which he paid tribute to fellow cricket star Rod Marsh who died aged 74, also on Friday (4 March).

“Goodness me, this was his last tweet,” wrote Lineker. “Two of Australia’s cricketing greats in the space of a few hours. So sad.”

Piers Morgan also took to Twitter to say that he is “absolute devastated” by Warne’s death.

“He was a genius cricketer, a supreme entertainer, a fantastic bloke and a great loyal friend for many years,” wrote the former Good Morning Britain presenter.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“RIP Warnie, I loved every minute in your company.”

BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker wrote: “Genuinely can’t believe the sad news about the death of Shane Warne. He came on Breakfast just a couple of weeks ago & was as effervescent as ever.

“What a talent he was. He had a huge impact on cricket and will be sorely missed by so many.”

Walker has shared a clip of Warne’s recent appearance on BBC Breakfast, in which he “reflects on the highs and lows of his career”.

Actor and comedian Sanjeev Bhaskar also wrote about the “sad news”.

The Kumars at No 42 star said: “Loved watching him play and always enjoyed his commentating RIP.”

“Devastating, shocking news about Shane Warne,” screenwriter and producer Jemima Goldsmith tweeted. “A sporting hero for so many inc my sons. And a giant- hearted friend.”

Warne was one of the greatest cricketers of all-time and undoubtedly the sport’s greatest leg-spinner.

He was named as one of Wisden’s Five Cricketers of the Century, claimed 708 Test wickets in a 15-year career between 1992 and 2007, and was also a World Cup winner with Australia in 1999.

Only Muttiah Muralitharan has more Test wickets than the Australian sports legend.