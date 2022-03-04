Shane Warne: Key statistics from Australian leg-spinner’s stunning career

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne has died aged 52, his management company has confirmed.

Warne ranks second behind only fellow spinner Muttiah Muralitharan in the all-time list of leading Test wicket-takers.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the key statistics from his illustrious career.

Shane Warne ranked second in the all-time list of Test wicket-takers (PA graphic)

708 – wickets for Warne in his 145 Tests, behind Sri Lanka star Muralitharan’s 800 but well ahead of third-placed England seamer James Anderson (640).

1,001 – Warne took another 293 wickets in one-day internationals to crack four figures for Australia in all formats – again only behind Muralitharan in the international record books.

99 – Warne’s best Test score as a batter – he has the most Test runs of any batsman not to make a century.

8-71 – his career-best figures across all first-class and limited-overs cricket, in a 1994 Test against England in Brisbane.

Shane Warne took 40 Ashes wickets in 2005 and a record 96 in the year (Rui Vieira/PA) (PA Archive)

195 – Ashes wickets, the most in the competition’s history and 38 more than second-placed Glenn McGrath.

96 – Warne’s Test wicket tally in 2005, including 40 in a memorable Ashes series, remains a record for a player in a single calendar year. Muralitharan is closest behind him with 90 in 2006.

1994 – year Warne took a Test hat-trick, removing England tail-enders Phil DeFreitas, Darren Gough and Devon Malcolm in successive balls. It is one of only 46 hat-tricks in Test history.

450,000 – Warne’s price in the inaugural Indian Premier League auction, where he was bought by Rajasthan Royals. He spent four seasons there as both captain and coach and led them to victory in the first season of the competition.