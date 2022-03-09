Elizabeth Hurley shares loving message for daughter of late ex Shane Warne

Elizabeth Hurley has sent support to Shane Warne’s daughter Summer after the death of the cricket player aged 52.

The Australian cricketer, considered one of the best bowlers of all time, died of a suspected heart attack while in Koh Samui, Thailand, on Friday (4 March).

Warne was found unresponsive in his villa and could not be revived by medical staff.

“It is with great sadness that we advise that Shane Keith Warne passed away of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand today, Friday 4 March,” a statement from his management company MPC Entertainment read.

Following news of his death, many celebrities paid tribute to the sportsman on social media, with Hurley, who was once engaged to Warne in 2011, sharing a heartfelt message on Saturday (5 March).

On Tuesday (8 March), Hurley commented on a tribute shared by Summer, 20.

The actor, 56, wrote: “I love you, Summer. Your daddy worshipped you.”

Summer responded: “Love u so much.”

In Summer’s tribute, she had written: “I’d do anything to hear that laugh again, anything to hear your voice, anything to have one of your cuddles, anything to be with you again just one last time.

“I wish in your final moments before you went off to heaven and before you took your last breath that I could tell you everything was going to be okay, and to hold your hand and tell you how much I love and look up to you.”

In her own tribute to the sportsman, Hurley had written: “I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever. RIP my beloved Lionheart.”

Austin Powers star Hurley, 56, shared a picture of the pair when they were together. The pair split in 2013.

Warne had three children, Brooke, Jackson and Summer, with Simone Callahan, to whom he was married from 1995 to 2005.

He was named as one of Wisden’s Five Cricketers of the Century, claimed 708 Test wickets in a 15-year career between 1992 and 2007, and was also a World Cup winner with Australia in 1999.

Only Muttiah Muralitharan has more Test wickets than the sports legend.