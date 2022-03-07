Shane Warne autopsy reveals cricket legend died from natural causes

Australian cricket great Shane Warne’s death on an island in Thailand last week was due to natural causes, Thai police said on Monday.

Citing the results of an autopsy, the Thai police have informed Warne’s family of the result and they had accepted the finding.

Warne’s body would be transferred to Australian consular officials for return to his family, deputy national police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen said in a statement.

“Today investigators received the autopsy result, in which the medical opinion is that the cause of death is natural,” Kissana said.

“Investigators will summarize the autopsy result for prosecutors within the timeframe of the law.”

Warne, one of the finest spin bowlers of all time whose talent and personality transcended the sport, died aged 52 on Friday.

His death prompted an avalanche of tribute from and beyond the cricketing world with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison describing him as “one of our nation’s greatest characters.”

Australia will hold a state funeral for Warne, with Australian MP Daniel Andrews, the Premier of Victoria, stating that the occasion would be an opportunity for the country to honour the sporting superstar.

“I’ve spoken with the Warne family again today and they have accepted my offer of a state funeral to remember Shane,” Mr Andrews posted on Twitter.

“It will be an opportunity for Victorians to pay tribute to his contribution to his sport, to our state and the country. Details will be finalised in the coming days.”

