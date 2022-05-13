Elizabeth Olsen appears to predict Doctor Strange 2 plot in resurfaced 2015 interview

Elizabeth Olsen accidentally predicted her Doctor Strange 2 plotline in an interview seven years ago.

The actor has reprised her role of Wanda Maximoff AKA Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, having first played the role in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron.

However, eagle-eyed Marvel fans have noticed that, while promoting Age of Ultron, Olsen gave away her character’s future story.

*Spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness below*

After being forced to give up her two imaginary children in WandaVision, Scarlet Witch spends Doctor Strange 2 using the Darkhold to track down her sons across the multiverse.

Back in 2015, Olsen was doing an interview for Age of Ultron alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson, when she was asked what she wanted to see the character do next.

“I mean, my favourite is House of M but that would never happen,” Olsen said, referencing a 2005 Marvel comic in which Scarlet Witch has a mental breakdown and tries to alter the universe to recreate her lost children.

"But if she could have two fake babies and everyone tell her that they don’t really exist and then her just go nuts, that would be unbelievable – but I don’t think they’re going to do that,” she continued, while laughing.

“It might be a little too dark for the Marvel Universe. When she loses her mind, it’s my favourite thing in the comics.”

In a recent interview with The Independent, Olsen opened up about Marvel films being viewed as a “lesser type of art”, saying: “From an actor’s point of view, whatever, I get it; I totally understand that there’s a different kind of performance that’s happening.

“But I do think throwing Marvel under the bus takes away from the hundreds of very talented crew people. That’s where I get a little feisty about that.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is in cinemas now.