Elizabeth Olsen claims Jessica Chastain rescued Naomi Watts from security guard who ‘assaulted’ her at fashion show

Elizabeth Olsen has claimed she once saw Jessica Chastain rescue Naomi Watts from a security guard who was “assaulting” her at a fashion show.

The WandaVision star appeared on the YouTube series First We Feast on Thursday (17 June), where she was asked by host Sean Evans if she’d ever seen “hijinks” at a fashion event.

“I was part of one of the craziest things I had ever seen,” Olsen said. “I’m not gonna name the design company, but it was the security guard of the person who ran the whole company, not the designer, [who] was assaulting Naomi Watts to make her move, like not be there.”

Olsen explained that after Watts declined to move at the behest of the overzealous security guard, Chastain suddenly appeared.

“Jessica Chastain was elbowing in, and got in the security guy’s face, and other security guys came,” she continued. “Then the lights went down, the man who owned the company was there, and everyone acted as if nothing had just happened. It was so bizarre, it was very weird.”

In April, Olsen revealed that she wanted to change her surname as a child to prevent accusations of nepotism.

The actor, whose older sisters are child actors turned fashion moguls Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, said: “I guess I understood what nepotism was like inherently as a 10-year-old. I don’t know if I knew the word, but there is some sort of association of not earning something that I think bothered me at a very young age.”

Olsen will also soon reprise her Marvel role of Wanda Maximoff in the forthcoming sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is to be released in 2022.