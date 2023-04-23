Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Elizabeth Olsen has said she finds it mostly “ridiculous” to do her own stunts in Marvel films.

While some actors such as Tom Cruise are known to love performing their own stunts, Olsen is far less enthusiastic about the prospect.

During a recent appearance on The Late Show, Olsen told host Stephen Colbert that she sometimes “gets a little freaked out”.

Speaking about doing stunts attached to a wire, the actor explained: “Your stomach leaves you. It’s like, I guess, the joy people get on roller coasters, which I don’t get, but people love that feeling.”

Olsen, 34, said that she has “definitely recovered” from the “giddiness” she felt when she first started doing stunts.

“Sometimes I’m just like, ‘Okay, how many more of these do you want? I can do this all day,’ kind of thing. But sometimes I get a little freaked out,” she said.

Recalling a stunt that she filmed for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which required her to be dropped from 30ft in the air, Olsen suggested they use a double.

“They wanted to drop me pretty quickly so that it looked like it had an impact, but I kept landing like Peter Pan, kind of like fencing,” she said.

“I was like, ‘Just use the double. This is so ridiculous. There is a double for a reason. Like, face replace.’ They do it all the time.”

However, the studio ended up using her take of the stunt in the film. “We’ve had so much technology, growth through these movies, and they just chose to really use me,” she said.

Olsen divulged that she performed most of her own stunts – but not all – in Avengers: Endgame, “which is a waste of everyone’s time because a stunt double does it so much better”.

Last year, fans praised Marvel after the studio launched an Oscars campaign for Olsen related to her role as Wanda Maxmioff / Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Olsen, however, did not secure a nomination. She did receive an Emmy nod for playing the same role in the Disney Plus series WandaVision, which was released in January 2021.