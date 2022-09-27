Jump to content

Elizabeth Olsen reveals the project that made her ‘care’ about acting again

Actor said after starring in 2011’s ‘Martha Marcy May Marlene’, she became ‘lazy’ choosing roles

Inga Parkel
Tuesday 27 September 2022 20:34
Comments
Elizabeth Olsen predicted Doctor Strange plot in resurfaced 2015 interview

Elizabeth Olsen has admitted that there was a point when she got “lazy” in her acting career, until starring in a particular 2018 film renewed her “care” for the craft.

As the younger sister of Hollywood child stars, twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, it wasn’t until Olsen’s 2011 breakout role in the thriller-drama film Martha Marcy May Marlene that she, too, found critical acclaim.

Following her career-high at age 20, the Emmy-winning actor told Variety that it took her years to develop an ideology for what kind of roles she wanted to pursue.

“If I was available and there was a job offer and the character seemed like something I hadn’t done yet, I would say yes – that’s all it took,” Olsen described of the years after. “I was doing what I knew would get me a pass, but I wasn’t trying to go beyond that.”

Eventually, in 2018, her work as an executive producer on the two-season Facebook Watch series titled Sorry for Your Loss, in which she also starred, revived her passion for the job.

“I just cared so much,” she said. “And it feels really good to care a lot.”

Olsen added that it further solidified what kind of work environment she wanted going forward: “I certainly have a philosophy about how I want people around me at work to feel, from a leadership standpoint.”

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda

(Disney)

Since then, the 33-year-old has become a Marvel icon with her portrayal of Wanda in WandaVision, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

However, with her character’s supposed death in a collapsed building in the latter, her future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is unknown.

Although, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige teased: “I don’t know that we saw her under rubble?”

“I’d work with Lizzie for another 100 years if we could,” he praised. “Anything’s possible in the multiverse! We’ll have to see.”

