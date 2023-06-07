Elliot Page details terrifying transphobic attack outside LA hotel

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Elliot Page recalls a frightening transphobic encounter in his new memoir, Pageboy, out today (6 June).

The 36-year-old Juno star came out as transgender in 2020.

Last year, Page was walking from a hotel in Los Angeles to a local convenience store when he was confronted by a furious stranger.

“I’m going to f***ing gay bash you, f*****,” the man shouted at him.

Page ran to the store where employees rushed him inside. From the other side of the entrance, the man apparently yelled: “This is why I need a gun!”

In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, Page confessed: “Now when I’m in Los Angeles, I don’t feel comfortable like I used to, going for walks.”

Elliot Page (Getty Images)

Despite his ordeal, Page stressed to the Times that there are other trans people who have it worse than him.

“Doesn’t mean it’s not traumatic,” Page noted. “But I have resources that, in every instance that is difficult, protect and can shield me from these things.”

Pageboy shares numerous instances of the homophobia and transphobia the actor has faced since coming out as gay in 2014.

In one chapter titled “Famous A--hole at Party,” Page said an A-list actor who was an “acquaintance” told him: “You aren’t gay. That doesn’t exist. You are just afraid of men.”

He said the acquaintance continued: “I’m going to f*** you to make you realise you aren’t gay.”

Elsewhere in the memoir, Page revealed he was in a secret relationship with Kate Mara while she was with fellow actor Max Minghella.

Pageboy is out now.