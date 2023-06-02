Elliot Page says A-list actor offered him sex to ‘to make you realise you aren’t gay’

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

In his new memoir, Elliot Page recalls being verbally assaulted at a party by an A-list actor two months after he came out as gay.

Page announced that they identified as a lesbian in 2014 before coming out as transgender in 2020.

In a chapter of his new memoir, Pageboy, titled “Famous A--hole at Party,” Page said an actor who was an “acquaintance” told him: “You aren't gay. That doesn’t exist. You are just afraid of men.”

He said the acquaintance continued: “I’m going to f*** you to make you realise you aren’t gay.”

Days later, the Juno star said he saw the man at the gym. He told him: “I don’t have a problem with gay people I swear.”

“I think you might,” Page responded.

“I put that story in the book because it’s about highlighting the reality, the s*** we deal with and what gets sent to us constantly, particularly in environments that are predominantly cis and heterosexual,” Page wrote.

Elliot Page (Getty Images)

Page did not name the actor from the story, however, noted that “he will hear about this and know it’s him”.

In a recent interview with People, Page opened up about how “grateful” he is for his life, after undergoing gender-affirming surgery.

“There’s obviously been very difficult moments. I do feel like I kind of barely made it in many ways,” he said. “But today, I’m just me and grateful to be here and alive and taking one step at a time.”

Page publicly came out as transgender in December 2020, with a statement on Instagram that read: “Hi friends. I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they, and my name is Elliot.”

Pageboy is due for release on 6 June.