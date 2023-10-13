Orlando – but not as you know it

Orlando’s reputation as a theme park destination is renowned and well deserved. But travellers are waking up to the fact that outside of the amusements halo lies a world of ecotourism adventures, cultural experiences and innovative eateries that make it a worthy destination in its own right.

Take the buzzing urban hotspots of Mills 50, Thornton Park and the Milk District. These neighbourhoods are home to a young and diverse population that are helping Orlando to emerge with an exciting and surprising identity, with a down-to-earth, friendly vibe and pride in celebrating all sorts of different communities.

Heavy investment has been made in arts and culture attracting an influx of creative talent into the city, and these days residents are choosing atmospheric hipster dive bars over glitzy clubs and independent eateries over burger chains.

Stunning murals like this hummingbird on boutique fashion store Doxology in Winter Garden bring a colourful edge to the city (Alamy Stock Photo)

A cultural powerhouse

Think the closest Orlando comes to culture is a pair of Mickey Mouse ears and some Lego merch? Don’t be quick to scoff. Orlando is home to independent and international galleries, theatres and museums, a ballet, a philharmonic orchestra, and world-class touring musicals. At the Rollins Museum of Art you’ll find everything from an ancient wooden sarcophagus to contemporary installations and 5,600 works of art. Street art adorns many buildings in the Milk and Mills 50 districts – don’t miss Victor Ving’s iconic ‘Greetings from Orlando’ masterpiece on North Orange Avenue.

With local musicians and bands galore there’s also a popping live music scene centred around venues like The Social and Tin Roof. Over at alternative movie theatre Enzian, you can watch independent and foreign films and attend film festivals, while the Timucua Arts Foundation hosts everything from prog rock fusion to wellness programmes.

Enjoy a picturesque wildlife safari through Orlando’s famous wetlands (Getty Images)

Outdoor adventures

During the searing heat of a Florida summer, getaways to nearby lakes and springs are enticing for locals and visitors. The crystal clear waters and overhanging palm trees make a jaw-droppingly scenic place to enjoy tubing and swimming – certainly a wildly different experience from the version offered by the theme parks.

There are also lots of wetlands to enjoy – much of Florida was built on a swamp, after all – with humid mangroves perfect for exploring. Watch out for those alligators, though – wildlife safaris by airboat might be a more controlled way of interacting with the local animal population. Nature parks abound, with the urban oasis of Shingle Creek Regional Park a particular highlight. Located at the headwaters of the Florida Everglades, it offers walking and biking trails amid spectacular verdant scenery.

Eat local, taste global

A city made of diverse communities such as Orlando is guaranteed endless exciting cuisines to stick one’s fork, fingers or chopsticks into. Indeed, Orlando is a paradise for lovers of good Asian food. Many refugees from Vietnam settled in the Mills 50 neighbourhood – sometimes called ‘Little Saigon’ – in the 1970s, and today the diaspora are doing some exciting (and delicious) things along with other Asian communities that have gathered here. From cold cut banh mi, bun cha and pho to pan-fried noodles, dumplings and spicy tonkotsu, you’ll find it all – along with tasty Mexican, Jamaican, Puerto Rican, Vietnamese and Ethiopian joints too.

Meanwhile no city break is complete without a few brunch spots, and the likes of the Waterfront, Se7en Bites and the White Wolf Café do not disappoint – nor do the all-you-can-eat tapas and bottomless mimosas at Café Tu Tu Tango.

If you’re staying in the city for a while or fancy stocking up your suitcase with a few jars of something local, the Winter Garden Farmers Market is held every Saturday of the year, as is The Winter Park market over on the corner of New York Avenue and Morse Boulevard. You’ll find everything from locally farmed meat and seafood to salsas and sauces. Meanwhile many coffee aficionados consider the city home to some of the state’s very best coffee, with independent roasters like Foxtail Coffee Co and Lineage Coffee Roasting keeping everyone ticking along.

It wouldn’t be Orlando without the theme parks, so in between soaking up all that culture why not try a coaster or two? (Visit Orlando)