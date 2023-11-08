Art Me Up: A Gallery Guide to Miami’s Thriving Arts Scene

Pérez Art Museum Miami

Kick off your trip with a visit to PAMM, located in the heart of Downtown. One of the city’s most iconic galleries, this cultural hub specialises in 20th and 21st-century international art, with a permanent collection of more than 3,000 pieces by the likes of Gerhard Richter, Sam Gilliam and Jenny Holzer. Browse works by Latin American, Caribbean and African artists, and stroll through the gardens after to glimpse contemporary sculptures set beneath lush hanging plants.

(Photo Courtesy of Greater Miami )

Rubell Museum

Head north to the artsy Allapattah neighbourhood to explore the Rubell Museum – home to one of the largest private collections of contemporary art in the US. Set in a converted warehouse, the museum showcases more than 7,000 paintings, sculptures and photographs by artists including Andy Warhol, Jeff Koons, Keith Haring and Yoshitomo Nara; expect 53,000 square feet of gallery space plus a sculpture garden, library and restaurant.

SuperBlue

Just across the street from the Rubell Museum, you’ll find SuperBlue – an immersive, interactive gallery that opened in 2021. Wander its brightly coloured rooms to explore digital walls covered in blooming flowers, clouds made from soap bubbles, a maze filled with mirrors and a host of other installations by the likes of James Turrell, Es Devlin and various other experiential artists.

Wynwood Walls

Close by, the Wynwood district has long been known for its arts scene – and at its heart is Wynwood Walls, an outdoor museum where murals by international street artists cover six buildings, with regular pop-ups and sculptures in the surrounding area. While you’re here, visit the Museum of Graffiti to learn more about the history of street art, and stop by Arlo Hotel Wynwood to see murals by Miami-based artist Hoxxoh.

(Brand USA )

Institute of Contemporary Art

There’s more in the way of al fresco art just north, in Miami’s Design District. Here you’ll find installations like Fly Eye’s Dome – a giant fibreglass sphere by architect Buckminster Fuller – alongside high-end fashion boutiques, trendy restaurants and eclectic galleries; among them Locust Projects, a non-profit space where emerging artists are given wild reign on their exhibitions. But the district’s crowning glory is the Institute of Contemporary Art – a striking, metallic behemoth showcasing works by giants such as Pablo Picasso and Roy Lichtenstein alongside local, Cuban-born and Latin American artists.

The Bass

When you’re done exploring the city’s urban centre, head to Miami Beach – home of the annual Art Basel. Central to the island’s art scene is The Bass, a contemporary gallery that underwent a £10 million renovation in 2017. Housed in a striking Art Deco building, the museum hosts regular exhibitions, with interactive murals, soundscapes and sculptures scattering the nearby Collins Park as part of its ‘Art Outside’ trail. Rising stars are regularly showcased at the museum, giving a voice to those who don’t always get the limelight, and further establishing Miami’s reputation as a trailblazer in all things art – and a must-visit if you’re looking to dig a little deeper into the region’s cultural scene.

