Elliot Page has spoken out about how his “most closeted” relationship with an unnamed actor involved him literally hiding in a closet to avoid being seen by hotel staff.

The actor released his memoir, Pageboy, earlier this week. Telling the story of his life, career and gender transition, the book contains Page’s accounts of several romantic relationships.

Prior to transitioning, he came out as gay.

One segment of the autobiography focuses on a relationship with a female actor who was considered straight to the world, despite being romantically involved with Page before his transition.

In a profile interview with The Guardian, published on Saturday (10 June), the secret relationship is described as one that was kept so under wraps, it forced Page to literally hide in a closet when room service was delivered to the actor’s hotel room.

Referring to the actor only as “Ryan”, Page doesn’t confirm whether the actor is still “closeted”.

“No, I wouldn’t call it that,” he explains. “I gave it to Ryan to read, and it was another example of getting to talk about things in a real way for the first time, and now we’re buddies again.”

When asked whether he knew if Ryan was concerned if people would be trying to guess her identity, Page admitted that he was unsure.

“I don’t know how she feels about that deep down. I understand people will be curious. She can’t care too much, because people do figure things out.”

In the book, the 36-year-old Juno star also discussed his previously secret relationship with his co-star from the 2006 film, Olivia Thirlby.

Describing Thirlby as “sexually open” compared to himself, Page said that after they admitted their mutual attraction, they “started having sex all the time: her hotel room, in our trailers at work, once in a tiny, private room in a restaurant”.

He also noted having a relationship with House of Cards star Kate Mara while she had a boyfriend, the actor Max Minghella.