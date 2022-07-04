‘Never thought I’d love a passport photo’: Elliot Page shares new ID picture on Instagram
Several celebrities including ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ director Reed Morano praised the ‘best’ passport photo
Elliot Page has said he “loves” his new passport photo as he shared the image with fans on Instagram on Sunday 3 July.
The Umbrella Academy star, who uses the pronouns he/they, posted his new ID picture on social media with the caption: “Never thought I’d love a passport photo.”
The 34-year-old Canadian actor is wearing a black t-shirt and, per passport photo rules, is unsmiling in the picture.
Several celebrities including record producer Lauren Flax and Spanish actor Javier Calvo expressed support for Page in the comments of his post, which, at the time of writing, has earned 1.1 million likes since it was shared.
Reed Morano, who directed the first three episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale, praised it as “the best passport photo I’ve seen”.
The Umbrella Academy executive producer Jeff King commented: “That’s a keeper.”
Page came out publicly as transgender in December 2020.
In season three of the Netflix show, Page’s character, Viktor Hargreeves – previously called Vanya – also comes out as trans, a storyline that was devised after Page came out.
When the series debuted on the streaming service on Wednesday (22 June), fans shared their responses to the plotline on social media, with many praising it as a positive example of trans representation on screen.
“As a trans guy I can say that Victor’s coming out scene was handled perfectly,” one person wrote.
