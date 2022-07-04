‘Never thought I’d love a passport photo’: Elliot Page shares new ID picture on Instagram

Several celebrities including ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ director Reed Morano praised the ‘best’ passport photo

Maanya Sachdeva
Monday 04 July 2022 08:52
Elliot Page comes out as transgender

Elliot Page has said he “loves” his new passport photo as he shared the image with fans on Instagram on Sunday 3 July.

The Umbrella Academy star, who uses the pronouns he/they, posted his new ID picture on social media with the caption: “Never thought I’d love a passport photo.”

The 34-year-old Canadian actor is wearing a black t-shirt and, per passport photo rules, is unsmiling in the picture.

Several celebrities including record producer Lauren Flax and Spanish actor Javier Calvo expressed support for Page in the comments of his post, which, at the time of writing, has earned 1.1 million likes since it was shared.

Reed Morano, who directed the first three episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale, praised it as “the best passport photo I’ve seen”.

Recommended

The Umbrella Academy executive producer Jeff King commented: “That’s a keeper.”

Elliot Page shared his new passport photo on Instagram

(Instagram/@elliotpage)

Page came out publicly as transgender in December 2020.

In season three of the Netflix show, Page’s character, Viktor Hargreeves – previously called Vanya – also comes out as trans, a storyline that was devised after Page came out.

When the series debuted on the streaming service on Wednesday (22 June), fans shared their responses to the plotline on social media, with many praising it as a positive example of trans representation on screen.

“As a trans guy I can say that Victor’s coming out scene was handled perfectly,” one person wrote.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in