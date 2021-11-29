Elliot Page praised by fans for topless selfie after surgery

Elliot Page has drawn praise from fans and fellow stars by sharing a topless selfie on his social media.

The 34-year-old Canadian actor, who has appeared in films such as Juno and Inception, shared the topless image on his Instagram on Sunday (28 November) and wrote: “Oh good my new phone works.”

More than 1.6 million people have since liked the image with many commenting on the star’s toned abs and chest, which were seen in a bedroom mirror. Page, who announced in December last year he was transgender, said in an interview that top surgery had been both “life-changing” and “life-saving”, as part of his transition.

He told Oprah Winfrey: “It’s, you know, getting out of the shower and the towel is around your waist, and you’re looking at yourself in the mirror and you’re just like ‘There I am’”.

“And I’m not having the moment where I’m panicked ... It’s being able to touch my chest and feel comfortable in my body probably for the first time.”

“It’s great to see Elliot Page being happy,” wrote one person on Twitter.

“Elliot Page looking hella good in his pic, damn bro, you go. Icon,” added another.

Actor Julianne Moore commented on the Instagram post, writing “omg” with a fire emoji.

Ian Daniel, the host of documentary series Gaycation and a close friend of Page, wrote: “You’re gonna break that phone tho with your intense hotness.”

Actor Ilana Glazer commented “okay hunni” with three fire emojis.