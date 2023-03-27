Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Elon Musk has addressed William Shatner’s condemnation of Twitter’s new subscription program, which will charge users a premium in order to maintain their verified status.

Since Musk’s multi-billion-dollar acquisition of the social media platform in late 2022, he has controversially rolled out Twitter Blue, a plan that allows anybody to obtain a blue check mark for a monthly or yearly subscription.

Originally, a blue checkmark was given to notable accounts, typically high-profile individuals, celebrities, institutions, politicians and members of the media.

However, along with his new plan, he’s warned that legacy accounts – those who received a blue tick prior to his Twitter takeover – are at risk of losing their status if they don’t subscribe to Blue.

“It’s more about treating everyone equally. There shouldn’t be a different standard for celebrities in my opinion,” the Tesla CEO said in defence of the program, following criticism from Star Trek star Shatner.

“Hey @elonmusk, what’s this about blue checks going away unless we pay Twitter?” the 92-year-old Canadian actor tweeted on Saturday (25 March).

“I’ve been here for 15 years giving my [time] & witty thoughts all for bupkis. Now you’re telling me that I have to pay for something you gave me for free? What is this-the Colombia Records & Tape Club?”

Musk’s crackdown is expected to take effect on 1 April. This comes months after the initial plan rollout received a wave of parody accounts posing as brands, embarrassing Musk and his newly purchased platform. It was relaunched in December 2022.

In the latest update, the platform said it will “begin winding down our legacy verified programme”.

Those who wish to keep their checkmark will have to subscribe to Blue, which includes an £8 monthly fee for those based in the UK and $8 per month for those in the US, the site said.