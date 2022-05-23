Actor and filmmaker Riley Keough has admitted that she couldn’t stop crying while watching Austin Butler’s performance as Elvis Presley in the forthcoming film Elvis.

Baz Luhrmann’s movie depicts the music legend’s rise to fame in the 1950s, alongside his complex relationship with his manager.

Appearing at the Cannes Film Festival – where her directorial debut film War Pony was screened – Keough, Presley’s granddaughter, praised Butler’s portrayal.

“There’s a lot of family trauma and generational trauma that started around then for our family,” she said, during a Variety Women in Motion panel.

“I felt honoured they worked so hard to really get his essence, to feel his essence. Austin captured that so beautifully,” she continued.

Keough, who watched the film with her mother Lisa Marie Presley and grandmother Priscilla Presley, added: “It wasn’t like I distrusted Baz in any way, but you’re protective over your family.

“I started crying five minutes in and didn’t stop.”

CANNES (AP)

Keough’s approval joins her grandmother’s, which Priscilla shared on Instagram earlier this month, writing: “I’ve seen Elvis the film, I watched the trailer over a dozen times.

“But the words I heard from my daughter on how much she loved the film and that Riley will love it too when she sees it brought tears.”

Priscilla further called the project “beautifully done”.

Elvis is scheduled to release in cinemas on 24 June.