Emily Blunt says kissing some actors made her ‘want to throw up’

Emily Blunt has looked back at her on-screen kisses and revealed that filming some of them made her want to throw up.

“I have had chemistry with people who...I have not had a good time working with them,” she told Howard Stern during a radio interview on Sirius 100 XM. “I wouldn’t say it’s sort of extreme loathing, but I have definitely not enjoyed some of it.”

Asked if she’d ever “wanted to throw up” after kissing an actor, she replied, “Absolutely. Absolutely.”

Blunt declined to reveal which intimate scenes – and which actors – she had found nauseating, but added that she had enjoyed working with Dwayne Johnson, Robert Downey Jr, Tom Cruise, Matt Damon and Cillian Murphy.

The Mary Poppins actor, 41, spoke about how she’s learned to create chemistry with people she doesn’t like.

“Sometimes it’s a strange thing. Sometimes you could have a rapport that’s really effortless, but it doesn’t translate on screen,” she said.

“Chemistry is this strange thing. It’s an ethereal thing that you can’t really bottle up and buy or sell. It’s like there or it’s not.”

“It’s just easier when you have a natural rapport with someone.”

Emily Blunt with Ryan Gosling at the special screening of the film 'The Fall Guy' in London on 22 April 2024 ( Invision )

Speaking about the techniques she uses to find chemistry with a castmate, she said she tries to “find something I love”.

“I have to find something...Even if it’s one thing," she told Stern.

“It might be that they have a nice laugh or I like how they speak to people. They’re polite. I mean, it might be something random,” she continued.

“But find something you love about that person or something you love about them as the character and then kind of lean into that.”

Blunt, who stars with Ryan Gosling in action-comedy The Fall Guy, only had good things to say about her latest co-star.

“I love his wife, Eva. I love their children and I feel like I’m very lucky to be friends with a gem of a person like him,” she said of Gosling.

Blunt’s comments came shortly after her The Devil Wears Prada co-star Anne Hathaway opened up about a “gross” time in her career when casting agents expected her to “make out” with a series of men who were all auditioning to star opposite her.

Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ ( 20th Century Fox )

Speaking to V Magazine, Hathaway recalled how awkward these auditions could be in her early years.

“Back in the 2000s – and this did happen to me – it was considered normal to ask an actor to make out with other actors to test for chemistry. Which is actually the worst way to do it,” she said.

“I was told, ‘We have 10 guys coming today and you’re cast. Aren’t you excited to make out with all of them?’ And I thought, ‘Is there something wrong with me?’ Because I wasn’t excited. I thought it sounded gross.”

“And I was so young and terribly aware how easy it was to lose everything by being labelled ‘difficult’, so I just pretended I was excited and got on with it. It wasn’t a power play, no one was trying to be awful or hurt me. It was just a very different time and now we know better,” she said.