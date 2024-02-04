Emily Blunt reveals her gift caused Cillian Murphy to ‘smash his head open’

Emily Blunt has revealed that Cillian Murphy had to have his head "glued shut" due to a gift she bought him while they were filming Oppenheimer together.

The actor, 40, revealed she bought her co-star, 47, a luxury pillow as she was concerned about how he was sleeping.

Speaking to The Sun, Blunt - who plays Murphy's on-screen wife Kitty - said that Murphy hit his head on his bedside table after he missed his pillow as he lay down.

"He came to set and they had to glue his head shut, all because of the pillow," she added.