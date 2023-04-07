Emily Ratajkowski divulges why she fired her team and quit acting

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Emily Ratajkowksi has “basically quit” acting.

Ratajkowski, 31, revealed that her last audition was for Ruben Ostlund’s satire Triangle of Sadness. She had gone up for the role that eventually went to the late Charlbi Dean Kriek.

The model and author landed her first role in a major film in 2014’s Gone Girl, starring as Andie, the mistress of Ben Affleck’s character.

Following that, she told The LA Times that her team began working on finding parts to prove she was a “serious actress with longevity”.

She went on to star opposite Zac Efron in We Are Your Friends, Amy Schumer in I Feel Pretty, and Marc Maron in an episode of Netflix’s series Easy.

During this time, however, Ratajkowski said she “felt like a piece of meat”.

“I didn’t feel like, ‘Oh I’m an artist performing and this is my outlet.’ I felt like a piece of meat who people were judging, saying, ‘Does she have anything else other than her [breasts]?” she said.

In early 2020, she fired her team (acting agent, commercial rep, and manager) because she was tired of making herself “digestible to powerful men in Hollywood”.

“I didn’t trust them,” she said. “I was like, ‘I can handle receiving phone calls. I’m gonna make these decisions. None of you have my best interest at heart. And you all hate women.’”

Ratajkowski recalled a moment at a party she had attended with her ex-husband Sebastian Bear McClard, during which his agent at the time, while “clearly drunk”, told her she was like “Pamela Anderson before the hep C”.

Bear-McClard, with whom she shares a two-year-old son, was recently accused of sexual misconduct.

The Independent has contacted representatives of Bear-McClard for comment.

Speaking about her ongoing custody battle and divorce proceedings, Ratajkowski said: “We all know that the court system is really sexist. And I’m scared. I’m learning that outspoken women don’t often get their children.

“The world is pretty brutal to women, no matter what they look like.”